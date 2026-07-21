TMGM joins Chelsea FC on their 2026 Asia-Pacific Pre-Season Tour

PR NewsWire | Jul 21 2026

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SYDNEY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TMGM today announced its participation in Chelsea FC’s 2026 Asia-Pacific Pre-Season Tour as an Official Partner, building on the companies’ long-standing regional partnership.

Chelsea’s pre-season tour will see the club face Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney, before travelling to Hong Kong to take on Juventus, followed by matches against AC Milan in Jakarta and Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia. The tour marks Chelsea’s return to Asia-Pacific ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season, giving supporters across the region the opportunity to watch the club’s first-team squad in action before the new campaign begins.

Since partnering with Chelsea FC in 2023 as its Official Online Forex and CFD Trading Partner in Asia-Pacific, TMGM has collaborated with the club on a series of regional initiatives, including The Famous CFC fan event in Bangkok. TMGM branding also featured on the back of the players shirt for the 2025/26 FA Cup campaign.

Throughout the tour, TMGM will be featured across match venues and digital channels while supporting regional campaigns and exclusive experiences, giving selected clients and supporters opportunities to enjoy behind-the-scenes access, including open training sessions and player appearances.

"Chelsea FC has been an important partner for TMGM over the past three years, and the club’s return to Asia-Pacific presents another opportunity to connect with clients and football fans through one of the sport’s key moments as the team prepare for a new campaign. We’re looking forward to bringing the partnership to life through experiences that celebrate the excitement of the tour and the passion football inspires across the region." said TMGM.

About TMGM

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, TMGM Group is the Official Regional Partner of Chelsea Football Club. As a broker providing global financial product trading, TMGM is regulated by ASIC (Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), FSC Mauritius, and FSA (Seychelles).

Disclaimer: Investing in leveraged products carries high risks and is not suitable for all investors. You have no interest in the underlying asset. Read the Client Agreement and other disclosure documents set forth on our website. The above information is provided by TMGM Group (Trademax Australia Limited, ABN 76 162 331 311, AFSL 436416, Trademax Global Markets (SE) Limited, FSA licence number SD224, Trademax Global Limited, VFSC 40356 & Trademax Global Markets (International) Pty Ltd, Company No. 195323, Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence No. GB22201012).

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