Uranium Week: Pricing And Shares Disconnect

Weekly Reports | Jul 21 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ((PDN)) [1] => ((DYL)) [2] => ((SLX)) [3] => ((BOE)) [4] => ((PEN)) [5] => ((SLX)) [6] => ((LOT)) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => PDN [1] => DYL [2] => SLX [3] => BOE [4] => PEN [5] => SLX [6] => LOT ) )

List StockArray ( [0] => PDN [1] => DYL [2] => SLX [3] => BOE [4] => PEN [5] => SLX [6] => LOT )

This story features PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PDN

The company is included in ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Australian uranium stocks have sold off sharply ahead of what is historically the sector's strongest seasonal contracting period.

Canaccord sees a growing disconnect between uranium stocks and U308 prices

September contracting season could provide the next catalyst for the sector

Short interests don't shift ahead of quarterly updates

By Danielle Ecuyer

Shareholders are left scratching their heads

Whether it’s just plain old share market volatility and/or general rotational behaviour on low volumes, last week delivered nothing short of a brutal sell-off for Australian uranium stocks.

Shares in Paladin Energy ((PDN)) fell -16.3% ahead of its expected June quarter update on 22 July, while Deep Yellow ((DYL)) shares fell -11.71%. Silex Systems ((SLX)) was well and truly relegated to the doghouse, its shares down -21.1% on the week.

Asking a colleague who owns the stock, the suggestion was that of a simple rotation after a recent rally.

Looking at short positions on the ASX as at 13 July, there were no marked changes across the sector to provide any clues.

In its latest sector review, Canaccord Genuity is at pains to stress the disconnect between the U308 price and uranium equities, as signified by the ETF proxy URNM, which has fallen around -35% from its year-to-date highs.

The ETF moved in the opposite direction to the U308 price over the June quarter, a trend which has seemingly continued into July.

The macro outlook has shown no signs of deviating from what Canaccord sees as a pending supply deficit for U308.

More details can be found in last weeks update from FNArena, https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/07/14/uranium-week-india-boosts-u308-demand/

Yet, uranium stocks, as represented by URNM, are highlighted as having retraced to 2021 valuation levels, while the long-term U308 price has continued to advance.

Canaccord notes TradeTech’s long-term pricing benchmark has risen to US$97/lb, above the US$95/lb reached during the 2007 cycle, albeit still well below the inflation-adjusted peak of US$150/lb.

The rise in the long-term price has occurred on relatively light volumes. For the first half of 2026, contracted volumes totalled around 32.5Mlbs compared with Canaccord’s forecast demand of around 208Mlbs for 2026.

Considering typical inventory levels of between two and three years, the analyst infers un-contracted demand is expected to rise post-2027. For 100% fixed-base pricing, TradeTech has witnessed term prices moving into triple digits, or above US$100/lb.

Typically, the Northern Hemisphere summer presents a quiet contracting market. Activity is anticipated to improve at the World Nuclear Association’s annual September conference before peaking into December, with the period historically accounting for 32%-35% of annual contracting volumes.

Canaccord points out over the past six years the U308 spot and term prices have averaged gains of respectively 12% and 7.4% in the September quarter.

U308 mining equities typically exhibit a higher beta, with URNM averaging an 18.5% rally in the September quarter, while nuclear stocks have averaged gains of 12.6%.

The suggestion made is that general sentiment is currently depressed by the Middle East war, the prospect of higher inflation and interest rates, and elevated market volatility.

As a result, the broker believes the September rebound has the potential to be stronger than historical averages.

Post marking-to-market foreign exchange and June quarter U308 spot prices, along with some changes to long-term assumptions, Canaccord has retained its long-term U308 price target of US$110/lb.

As far as individual ASX-listed stocks are concerned:

Boss Energy’s ((BOE)) target price rises to $2.55 from $2.50 with a Speculative Buy rating.

Paladin Energy’s target price is trimmed to $15.40 from $15.65 with a Buy rating.

Peninsula Energy’s ((PEN)) target price falls to 90c from $1.35 with a Buy rating.

Shaw visits Lucas Heights

Shaw and Partners participated in a recent investor site visit to Silex Systems’ ((SLX)) facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney, where management detailed the progress made since reaching Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6) last year.

Silex’s laser isotope separation technology is designed to produce different grades of nuclear fuel and is licensed exclusively to Global Laser Enrichment (GLE), a joint venture between Silex and Cameco.

Shaw notes GLE is now moving to the full-scale detailed design phase of the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility (PLEF) in Paducah, Kentucky. A recent call with Cameco management reinforced the broker’s optimism regarding the technology.

Following the achievement of TRL-6, Cameco has 30 months to decide whether to exercise its option to acquire a further 26% stake in GLE, increasing its ownership to 75%.

Shaw retains its Buy, High Risk rating for Silex with a target price of $12.80.

Activity picks up post July 4 holiday celebrations

After a quiet start to July for the U308 spot market, industry consultant TradeTech reported an increase in activity levels last week.

Six transactions were reported, totalling 350klbs, compared with one single transaction during the previous week, which included the 4th of July holiday period.

The U308 spot price rose US$0.70/lb to US$85.50/lb and is up 4.3% in 2026 and 20.4% over the past year.

In terms of legislation, the Russia Sanctioning Act, originally proposed by Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Jeanne Shaheen and Roger Wicker, sought to reduce the proposed tariff on Russian energy imports to 100% from 500%, while also including a nuclear fuel waiver.

The revised proposal has been opposed by Democrat leaders in the US House of Representatives.

The revised Bill has stalled following the unexpected passing of Senator Graham.

TradeTech notes utilities continue to evaluate offers in response to recent Requests for Proposal covering mid-to-long-term U308 deliveries.

The industry consultants highlight the resilience of the term U308 market during the traditionally quiet summer period, consistent with ongoing announcements from utilities and government entities regarding future nuclear demand.

The TradeTech mid-term U308 price indicator stands at US$88/lb, while the long-term price indicator remains at US$97/lb.

Latest ASX shorts

Short positions in Australian uranium stocks were relatively unchanged over the week to July 13.

Lotus Resources ((LOT)) remains in second most ASX-shorted position with short interest of 22.80%.

Boss Energy is in eighth position at 11.71%, while Paladin Energy’s short interest edged up to 11.48% from 11.39%.

For more reading on U308 and nuclear energy, check out:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/07/07/uranium-week-boss-energys-upside-surprise/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/30/uranium-week-paladins-joy-lotus-in-pain/

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/06/23/uranium-week-super-cycle-demand-for-power/

Uranium companies listed on the ASX:

ASX CODE DATE LAST PRICE WEEKLY % MOVE 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW P/E CONSENSUS TARGET UPSIDE/DOWNSIDE 1AE 17/07/2026 0.0500 6.25% 6.25% $0.16 $0.05 AEE 17/07/2026 0.1000 0.00% $0.28 $0.10 AEU 17/07/2026 0.3800 – 3.95% – 3.95% $0.75 $0.22 AGE 17/07/2026 0.0500 1.89% 1.89% $0.06 $0.02 $0.080 60.0% 60.0% AKN 17/07/2026 0.0300 – 7.14% – 7.14% $0.03 $0.01 ASN 17/07/2026 0.0400 – 4.55% – 4.55% $0.13 $0.04 BKY 17/07/2026 0.4700 3.37% 3.37% $0.70 $0.37 BMN 17/07/2026 3.2700 – 9.14% – 9.14% $5.25 $2.23 $4.917 50.4% 50.4% BOE 17/07/2026 1.2700 – 6.54% – 6.54% $3.89 $1.00 18.1 $1.621 27.7% 27.7% BSN 17/07/2026 0.0300 – 6.67% – 6.67% $0.08 $0.02 C29 17/07/2026 0.0100 0.00% $0.04 $0.01 CXO 17/07/2026 0.2500 – 4.00% – 4.00% $0.39 $0.09 $0.300 20.0% 20.0% CXU 17/07/2026 0.1300 0.00% $0.14 $0.01 DEV 17/07/2026 0.2500 6.25% 6.25% $0.33 $0.08 $0.410 64.0% 64.0% DYL 17/07/2026 1.3300 -11.83% -11.83% $2.97 $1.23 -62.7 $2.202 65.6% 65.6% EL8 17/07/2026 0.2300 – 4.08% – 4.08% $0.50 $0.22 HAR 17/07/2026 0.0900 – 3.30% – 3.30% $0.25 $0.07 I88 17/07/2026 0.1200 – 4.17% – 4.17% $0.76 $0.10 KOB 17/07/2026 0.0300 0.00% $0.09 $0.03 LAM 17/07/2026 0.7500 47.52% 47.52% $0.93 $0.50 LOT 17/07/2026 0.6600 0.00% $3.20 $0.49 $2.000 203.0% 203.0% MEU 17/07/2026 0.0800 – 2.63% – 2.63% $0.19 $0.04 NXG 17/07/2026 12.7000 – 7.92% – 7.92% $20.47 $9.98 -98.4 $19.867 56.4% 56.4% ORP 17/07/2026 0.1100 0.00% $0.11 $0.03 PDN 17/07/2026 8.5300 -13.11% -13.11% $15.10 $6.03 -169.1 $12.950 51.8% 51.8% PEN 17/07/2026 0.3700 2.82% 2.82% $1.08 $0.28 SLX 17/07/2026 4.5800 -14.29% -14.29% $10.85 $3.45 TOE 17/07/2026 0.5500 0.00% $0.63 $0.17 WCN 17/07/2026 0.0200 6.25% 6.25% $0.03 $0.01

wp market price history u3o8

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms