ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.595
|11.21%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.094
|-10.48%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.510
|8.67%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|6.450
|-10.04%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.270
|7.56%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.110
|-7.26%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.105
|7.28%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|112.190
|-4.92%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.780
|6.91%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.740
|-4.41%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|1.640
|6.84%
|VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.710
|-4.24%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.130
|6.66%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|173.450
|-3.66%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.290
|6.61%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.380
|-3.63%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.850
|6.13%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.790
|-3.46%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|51.470
|6.01%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.860
|-2.94%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.100
|5.90%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.300
|-2.94%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.720
|5.68%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|117.940
|-2.83%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|5.920
|5.34%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|25.390
|-2.79%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.515
|5.21%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.000
|-2.78%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|8.800
|5.01%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.110
|-2.74%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.100
|4.99%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|159.720
|-2.65%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.060
|4.98%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|28.960
|-2.62%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.340
|4.93%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|67.850
|-2.61%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.410
|4.92%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.980
|-2.61%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.650
|4.89%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|44.580
|-2.51%
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