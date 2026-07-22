ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.595 11.21% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.094 -10.48%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.510 8.67% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.450 -10.04%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.270 7.56% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.110 -7.26%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.105 7.28% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 112.190 -4.92%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.780 6.91% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.740 -4.41%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 6.84% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.710 -4.24%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.130 6.66% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 173.450 -3.66%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.290 6.61% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.380 -3.63%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.850 6.13% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.790 -3.46%
DPM – DPM METALS INC 51.470 6.01% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.860 -2.94%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.100 5.90% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.300 -2.94%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.720 5.68% CSL – CSL LIMITED 117.940 -2.83%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.920 5.34% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 25.390 -2.79%
MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.515 5.21% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.000 -2.78%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 8.800 5.01% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.110 -2.74%
YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.100 4.99% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 159.720 -2.65%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.060 4.98% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 28.960 -2.62%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.340 4.93% XRO – XERO LIMITED 67.850 -2.61%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.410 4.92% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.980 -2.61%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.650 4.89% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 44.580 -2.51%

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