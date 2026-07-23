ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.580 37.13% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 31.480 -6.97% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.190 11.61% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 162.130 -6.53% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.560 9.40% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 2.900 -5.84% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.475 6.74% 360 – LIFE360 INC 24.120 -5.45% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.990 6.14% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.330 -5.13% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.660 5.60% XRO – XERO LIMITED 64.450 -5.01% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.290 5.57% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 13.100 -4.93% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.425 5.56% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.460 -4.80% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.625 5.04% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.650 -4.68% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.370 4.98% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.240 -4.42% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.180 4.89% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.230 -4.29% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.540 4.53% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.100 -3.98% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 15.400 4.48% XYZ – BLOCK INC 108.980 -3.96% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.860 4.00% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.590 -3.93% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.140 3.70% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 28.210 -3.65% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.280 3.64% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.760 -3.43% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 19.360 3.58% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.490 -2.79% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.615 3.53% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.140 -2.73% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 66.110 3.52% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 18.020 -2.65% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 3.32% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.925 -2.63%

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