ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.580
|37.13%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|31.480
|-6.97%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.190
|11.61%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|162.130
|-6.53%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.560
|9.40%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|2.900
|-5.84%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.475
|6.74%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|24.120
|-5.45%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|36.990
|6.14%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.330
|-5.13%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.660
|5.60%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|64.450
|-5.01%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|9.290
|5.57%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.100
|-4.93%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.425
|5.56%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.460
|-4.80%
|TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED
|0.625
|5.04%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.650
|-4.68%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.370
|4.98%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.240
|-4.42%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.180
|4.89%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.230
|-4.29%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.540
|4.53%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.100
|-3.98%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|15.400
|4.48%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|108.980
|-3.96%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.860
|4.00%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.590
|-3.93%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|28.210
|-3.65%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.280
|3.64%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|6.760
|-3.43%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.360
|3.58%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.490
|-2.79%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.615
|3.53%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|2.140
|-2.73%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|66.110
|3.52%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|18.020
|-2.65%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.400
|3.32%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|0.925
|-2.63%
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