Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 23, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

GG8 GHM HGO HRN HUB ORE PLT PPS PSC SHV STK TLX

SHV SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $4.28

Research as a Service (RaaS) rates ((SHV)) as No Rating (-1) -

Select Harvests is on track for a "normalised" crop of almonds, Research as a Service (RaaS) observes in its initiation of coverage report. The market-dominant US crop is declining, with further orchard removals occurring.

As supply growth is limited and global demand is growing above 5% per annum, the analyst envisages a positive global backdrop that will underpin export prices and returns. This is reinforced by the company's competitive advantage.

Select Harvests' sustained ability to achieve a pricing premium in export markets is contributing to stronger margins and reinforcing the appeal to third-party almond growers to process through its facilities, the report explains.

The analyst arrives at a valuation of $5.93/share, incorporating the relevant sector comparables and the outlook.

Research as a Service (RaaS) research doesn't carry ratings or recommendations. Investors can draw conclusions from the valuation and commentary.

This report was published on July 22, 2026.

Target price is $5.93 Current Price is $4.28 Difference: $1.65

If SHV meets the Research as a Service (RaaS) target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY26:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 41.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.34%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.34.

Forecast for FY27:

Research as a Service (RaaS) forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 44.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.55.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STK STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.09

Shaw and Partners rates ((STK)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Strickland Metals with a Buy rating and a $0.20 target price following evaluation of the flagship Rogozna gold and base metal project in southern Serbia.

The project holds a 9.3Moz at 1.33g/t gold equivalent mineral resource across four polymetallic deposits with significant room for lateral and depth expansions.

Recent share price weakness from exploration permitting delays creates an attractive entry point in the analyst's view, as market concerns appear overblown while strategic shareholder Zijin Mining increased its stake to 7.4%.

A maiden pre-feasibility study expected in late 2027 will focus on the shallow, higher-grade Gradina deposit to establish an initial 1.5Mtpa to 2.0Mtpa gold operation.

Valuation incorporates a heavily discounted $51/oz in-ground multiple, providing substantial long-term re-rate potential as technical studies de-risk the asset toward commercial production.

This report was published on July 22, 2026.

Target price is $0.20 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.115

If STK meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 135% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 85.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 85.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $14.86

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TLX)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Telix Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 target price following strong 2Q26 revenue of US$247m, driven by robust performance across its Precision Medicine portfolio.

Precision Medicine sales reached US$202m on 7% quarter-on-quarter volume expansion, supported by Gozellix account gains and continued market penetration for Illucix.

Management re-affirmed core FY26 revenue guidance of US$950m to US$970m while flagging an additional US$40m upfront payment from the Regeneron development partnership.

The analyst lifts the broker's FY26 revenue forecast to US$1,025m and models increased R&D outlays of US$267m to reflect re-investment into key clinical programs, including Pixclara and TLX597.

Long-term portfolio market share gains are expected to accelerate into 3Q26, underpinning the DCF-derived valuation.

This report was published on July 22, 2026.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $14.86 Difference: $15.14

If TLX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 102% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $26.23, suggesting upside of 76.5%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 256.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.7, implying annual growth of 360.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 55.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.