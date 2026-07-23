Rudi’s View: Pre-August Picks In Resources, Retail & Small Caps

Rudi's View | 4:35 PM
Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia.
In today's edition:
- Opportunity in Resources
- Gaming sector in focus
- Strategists prefer USA over Australian equities
- Pre-August Key Picks
- Consumer-related stocks ahead of August
- Conviction Calls from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Ord Minnett
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
It is a rather rare occurrence to see every single company in a sector carrying a Buy rating, but these days, with the local share market as extremely polarised as it is, such an observation should probably not come as a total surprise.
We're talking Australian gaming stocks now and UBS has five Buy ratings out of six. Almost.
Then again, Endeavour Group ((EDV)) wouldn't necessarily be categorised under gaming by analysts elsewhere, irrespective of its exposure to what was once referred to as one-armed bandits.
Endeavour, on struggle street operationally pretty much ever since Woolworths Group spun it off into a separate listing, is the one exception rated Neutral.
The five remaining Buy ratings have different motivations, but the common denominator is that UBS considers the shares too cheaply valued.
Those five are:
- Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
- The Lottery Corp ((TLC))
- Light & Wonder ((LNW))
- Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH))
- SkyCity Entertainment ((SKC))
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE