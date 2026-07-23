Rudi’s View: Pre-August Picks In Resources, Retail & Small Caps

rudi-views
Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 4:35 PM

Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia.

In today's edition:

  • Opportunity in Resources
  • Gaming sector in focus
  • Strategists prefer USA over Australian equities
  • Pre-August Key Picks
  • Consumer-related stocks ahead of August
  • Conviction Calls from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Ord Minnett

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

It is a rather rare occurrence to see every single company in a sector carrying a Buy rating, but these days, with the local share market as extremely polarised as it is, such an observation should probably not come as a total surprise.

We're talking Australian gaming stocks now and UBS has five Buy ratings out of six. Almost.

Then again, Endeavour Group ((EDV)) wouldn't necessarily be categorised under gaming by analysts elsewhere, irrespective of its exposure to what was once referred to as one-armed bandits.

Endeavour, on struggle street operationally pretty much ever since Woolworths Group spun it off into a separate listing, is the one exception rated Neutral.

The five remaining Buy ratings have different motivations, but the common denominator is that UBS considers the shares too cheaply valued.

Those five are:

  • Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
  • The Lottery Corp ((TLC))
  • Light & Wonder ((LNW))
  • Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH))
  • SkyCity Entertainment ((SKC))


 

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