Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8 and Z Flip8: Foldables, Perfected for Every Way of Living

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The all-new Galaxy Z series opens a new chapter in foldables with three distinct experiences built for ultra productivity, immersive discovery and self-expression

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the new Galaxy Z series, its most complete lineup yet, designed to expand foldables to a wider audience. The lineup introduces Galaxy Z Fold8, a fresh and exciting form factor that provides a new kind of foldable experience built around the way people explore, discover, and get immersed in their favourite content.

The lineup also includes Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which brings Galaxy’s renowned Ultra standard to foldables with maximum productivity and content creation in a larger workspace. Galaxy Z Flip8 – the sleekest one yet – was built for expression and quick interaction on the go. Built on seven generations of foldable innovation and consumer insight, the new Galaxy Z series gives users more choice than ever, with three distinct experiences engineered to fit different needs.

Galaxy AI[1] has been optimised for each of these form factors. Across the lineup, every insight feels more actionable and every action feels more connected. Multitasking is easier on the larger screens of Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra, while Z Flip8’s AI-native FlexWindow keeps relevant information and shortcuts within reach. And with partner AI experiences such as Gemini Intelligence, Galaxy gives users even more ways to get things done in fewer steps – with transparency, privacy and user control built in.[2]

"As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. "By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people."

The All-New Galaxy Z Fold8 — A New Galaxy Fold Experience for Everyday Immersion

Galaxy Z Fold8 is reimagined for users who want a foldable that feels natural in the moments when curiosity turns into deeper discovery. Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a form factor designed to move easily from quick interactions on the cover screen to deeper viewing, reading and gaming on the main display. With intuitive display ratios and long-lasting performance, Galaxy Z Fold8 makes it easier to get the most out of the content, stories and ideas that matter.

Built for Discovery

Galaxy Z Fold8’s display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content throughout the day. By adapting the screen to the content, Galaxy Z Fold8 creates a more immersive experience whether users are browsing, watching, reading or gaming. At just 201g[3], Galaxy Z Fold8 is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet[3]. Despite its lightweight design, it combines the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy[4] with a larger 4,800 mAh battery,[5] delivering smooth, responsive performance and lasting power so users can stay immersed longer.[6]

When folded, the 10:16 cover screen feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, from messaging and social updates to browsing and short-form video.

feels familiar and comfortable for the short moments people return to most often, from messaging and social updates to browsing and short-form video. When unfolded, the 4:3 main display creates a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films.

creates a larger canvas that helps users lose themselves in games and films. When rotated, the same display ratio becomes naturally suited to reading, giving users a more comfortable way to settle into articles, e-books and long-form content without carrying another device.

Together, these display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content, helping Galaxy Z Fold8 feel more immersive whether users are quickly checking in or settling in for longer sessions.

A Display Engineered from the Inside Out

Across the new Galaxy Z series, expert display engineering serves as the foundation for a more refined foldable experience, supporting slimmer designs, greater strength and more seamless viewing.

Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology introduces a titanium-based display structure designed to make foldables thinner without compromising their strength. By combining a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, Flex Titanium helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time. This structure also refines the way the device opens, balancing hinge mechanics, display tension and magnetic force to make unfolding feel smoother, lighter and more natural. [7]

technology introduces a titanium-based display structure designed to make foldables thinner without compromising their strength. By combining a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, Flex Titanium helps strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time. This structure also refines the way the device opens, balancing hinge mechanics, display tension and magnetic force to make unfolding feel smoother, lighter and more natural. With up to 3,000 nits of brightness, the main screen stays vivid and easier to see even in outdoor settings.

A Clear and Versatile Camera Experience

Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to help users capture and share the moments that catch their attention. Whether it’s a sweeping landscape, a group shot or a spontaneous moment on the move, Galaxy Z Fold8 makes everyday photography and video feel easier to capture, edit and share.

Dual 50MP cameras deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultra-wide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions. [8]

deliver consistent high-resolution detail across wide and ultra-wide perspectives, helping preserve image quality across different scenes and shooting conditions. Dual Recording lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame.

lets users capture both sides of the moment while previewing themselves through the cover screen, making reactions and shared experiences easier to frame. My FanCam[9] automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio, turning dynamic scenes into social-ready videos with less manual editing.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra — The Ultra Foldable Built for Maximum Productivity

Ultra represents Galaxy’s highest standard for performance, capability and innovation. With Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, that standard meets Samsung’s most advanced foldable design. Its expansive 8-inch main display[10] opens up a productive workspace for multitasking, while its advanced camera system and long-lasting battery help users create throughout the day[6]. All of this comes in Galaxy’s slimmest Z Fold design yet[11] – measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g[2], it pushes the standard for productivity on the go.

Professional-Grade Creativity with an Ultra-Level Camera System

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is built to give creators more freedom from capture to edit, with an Ultra-level camera system and creative tools that make high-quality content easier to produce from one device.

The 200MP main camera system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity, and is now enhanced with High Dynamic Range capability in 200MP mode for more true-to-life images [8] .

system captures rich, detailed photos with greater clarity, and is now enhanced with capability in 200MP mode for more true-to-life images . A new 50MP ultra-wide camera brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots [12] , giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details.

brings greater detail and clarity to wider scenes and macro shots , giving users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, interiors, group shots and close-up details. Improved Nightography [8] helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions.

helps photos and videos look brighter and clearer in low light, so users can capture standout moments even in challenging lighting conditions. For advanced creators, 8K video recording through the new APV codec gives users greater flexibility and quality for editing and production workflows, while Cine LUT adds cinematic colour and tone control directly from a mobile device.

Power, Battery and Cooling Built for All-Day Productivity

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is engineered to stay fast, responsive and reliable through the most demanding workloads, from heavier multitasking and content creation to AI-powered workflows.

With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy [13] at its core, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers the performance users need to switch between apps, work across a larger screen and keep demanding tasks moving smoothly.

at its core, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers the performance users need to switch between apps, work across a larger screen and keep demanding tasks moving smoothly. A 5,000 mAh battery [14] helps users stay productive for longer [6] , supporting a full day of work, creation and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design.

helps users stay productive for longer , supporting a full day of work, creation and entertainment in a slimmer foldable design. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra introduces a new dual-path charging architecture , combined with 45W fast charging, helping distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable and reliable charging throughout the day [15] .

, combined with 45W fast charging, helping distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable and reliable charging throughout the day . Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra uses an expanded graphite cooling structure, engineered for improved thermal conductivity, helping to dissipate heat more effectively to keep the device during demanding tasks.

Galaxy Z Flip8 — The Sleekest, Most Expressive AI-Native Flip Experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 is built for users who want their phone to feel as dynamic as they are. Designed around quick interactions, personal expression and AI-native experiences, Z Flip8 brings the power of Galaxy AI closer to everyday moments through a reimagined FlexWindow and uniquely flexible Flip form factor. Weighing just 180g[2] and with a thickness of only 6.1mm, Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip[16] brings information, actions and creativity closer to everyday moments.

A Smarter, More Intuitive FlexWindow Experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 reimagines the FlexWindow as an AI-native everyday interface, bringing information, actions and assistance closer to the moments when users need them most.

The new FlexWindow brings apps, insights and actions directly to the cover screen, helping users access information, AI-powered features and connected tasks in fewer steps.

brings apps, insights and actions directly to the cover screen, helping users access information, AI-powered features and connected tasks in fewer steps. Now Brief [17] on FlexWindow home brings timely insights and next steps, helping users move from glanceable information to action at the right moment.

on FlexWindow home brings timely insights and next steps, helping users move from glanceable information to action at the right moment. Galaxy Z Flip8 also makes automation through Gemini Intelligence easier to access from the FlexWindow[11], allowing users to complete connected actions through side-key activation or natural voice requests.

FlexCam Unlocks a More Expressive Flip Selfie Experience

Galaxy Z Flip8 enhances Samsung’s signature Flip camera experience, turning everyday moments into more expressive content through flexible shooting angles, real-time previews and Flip-only creative experiences. From hands-free shooting and real-time preview to cover-screen selfie videos and Flip-only mirror selfies, Galaxy Z Flip8 helps users create, check and share polished moments without setting up extra equipment.

A 50MP camera with ProVisual Engine delivers Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience, helping users capture detailed portraits and everyday shots with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh and standout detail [18] .

delivers Galaxy Z Flip’s most advanced selfie experience, helping users capture detailed portraits and everyday shots with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh and standout detail . Flex Mode [19] makes hands-free shooting easy from a wide range of angles, while Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker provides a more comfortable, stable hold when capturing dynamic shots on the move.

makes hands-free shooting easy from a wide range of angles, while provides a more comfortable, stable hold when capturing dynamic shots on the move. Super Steady [20] – now with a Horizontal Lock option – helps keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos.

– now with a option – helps keep footage smooth and consistently framed, whether filming action-filled moments or on-the-go selfie videos. FlipShot lets users personalise the FlexWindow and capture more expressive mirror selfies, while Mirror View gives users a realistic mirror-like view for quick look checks before taking a photo or heading out.

A New Class of Agentic Experiences Optimised for Foldables

As the most personal device people carry, the phone has become the primary entry point where AI meets users – and the new Galaxy Z series sets the tone for the next generation of mobile AI experiences. Galaxy AI now works across more apps and services, with experiences optimised for foldable form factors. By understanding what matters to each user and helping turn insights into action, Galaxy AI becomes more personal, proactive and useful throughout the day.

Now Brief [21] helps users stay informed with personalised insights tailored to their routines, interests and daily needs through expanded scenarios, customisable briefing cards and personalised recommendations. It now also surfaces security and privacy insights, helping users stay on top of potential risks and protective actions.

helps users stay informed with personalised insights tailored to their routines, interests and daily needs through expanded scenarios, customisable briefing cards and personalised recommendations. It now also surfaces security and privacy insights, helping users stay on top of potential risks and protective actions. Now Nudge [21] helps turn insights into action. When plans begin to take shape in a conversation, AI can surface relevant next steps such as checking a schedule, finding a place or saving a location. On foldables, users can continue the conversation side by side on larger displays.

helps turn insights into action. When plans begin to take shape in a conversation, AI can surface relevant next steps such as checking a schedule, finding a place or saving a location. On foldables, users can continue the conversation side by side on larger displays. Gemini Intelligence [22] helps users move from request to result with fewer steps. Users can simply describe what they need or even add screen or image context. With Gemini Notebook , users can bring together notes, images, recordings, files and documents in one persistent workspace to help users collect, organise and develop their ideas. Drag-and-drop support in split view makes the workflow even more intuitive, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and turn their content into audio overviews, infographics, reports, meeting recaps, visual summaries, documents and more.

helps users move from request to result with fewer steps. Users can simply describe what they need or even add screen or image context. With , users can bring together notes, images, recordings, files and documents in one persistent workspace to help users collect, organise and develop their ideas. Drag-and-drop support in split view makes the workflow even more intuitive, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and turn their content into audio overviews, infographics, reports, meeting recaps, visual summaries, documents and more. AI experiences become more connected and contextual when the new Galaxy Z series is connected with Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9. From wellness insights to daily routines and connected actions, Galaxy AI helps users move more seamlessly between devices with timely personalised support throughout the day.

Together, these experiences show how Galaxy AI is becoming a more capable and proactive companion, helping users accomplish more with less effort. Across the lineup, foldable form factors make these experiences easier to access throughout the day.

Security and Privacy Built Into the Experience

As AI becomes more personal and agentic, trust continues to be a critical foundation of the experience. Users need to know how their data is used, understand what AI is doing on their behalf and stay in control of the choices that shape their experience. With the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung builds that trust into the device from the start, helping to keep personal data secure while giving users transparency, choice, and control over how their information is used.

Samsung Knox protects every Galaxy device from the chip up, with a multi-layered approach that includes on-device personalisation, user-controlled cloud processing, as well as future-ready protections such as ecosystem-wide protection through Samsung Knox Matrix. For on-device AI, Personal Data Engine (PDE) enables context-aware, personalised AI experiences. To protect PDE, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments and Knox Vault adds a tamper-resistant physical layer for sensitive information[23]. These system level protections work together with Advanced Intelligence settings and Personal Data Intelligence to help users control how AI features manage and use personal data.

One UI 9.0 also introduces a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard. Instead of moving across multiple apps and services to understand what happened, users can review AI actions in one place and navigate directly to the relevant agent for additional context and settings. The new Galaxy Z series also brings enhanced Privacy Alerts that proactively notify users about potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access background permissions, helping them respond before those risks become invisible.

These updates build on Galaxy’s existing security and privacy portfolio which includes Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, Secure Wi-Fi and more. Together, these advancements are designed to make AI not only more capable, but more understandable and controllable. By giving users greater transparency, clearer choices and strong protections, the new Galaxy Z series helps ensure that more personal AI experiences remain grounded in trust.

Getting Started with the New Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8 and Z Flip8 are available for pre-order in Australia starting tomorrow, July 23. All models will be available in Graphite and Cream, with Violet Shadow exclusive to Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Lavender to Galaxy Z Fold8 and Pink to Galaxy Z Flip8. Online exclusive colours[24],[25] include Green Shadow for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Pistachio for Galaxy Z Fold8, and Mint for Galaxy Z Flip8.

The new Galaxy Z series will bring the benefits of advanced AI closer to users’ daily lives by providing a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro,[26] including 5 TB of cloud storage – equivalent to $32.99AUD per month. With the expanded access to Google’s most capable AI models, users can boost their productivity and creativity on the foldable screen anytime they want.

Switching to Galaxy is now easier than ever, thanks to a more seamless migration experience across a wider range of devices. With the updated Smart Switch, iOS users can scan a QR code on their current device and wirelessly transfer data without downloading additional apps. Smart Switch can also transfer Samsung and Google accounts, accessibility settings, eSIM data, passwords, passkeys and more, reducing the time required to set up a new device. With Quick Share’s new AirDrop compatibility[27], sharing files between iOS and Galaxy devices is now seamless in both directions.

To give users more value and added peace of mind after upgrading, the New Galaxy Club is offering guaranteed trade-in credit and Samsung Care+ for its members. New Galaxy Club members will receive a trade-in credit worth 50% of the RRP of their Galaxy Device when they upgrade to an eligible new Galaxy Device 9 to 13 months after enrolling into the New Galaxy Club Program.[28] Samsung Care+[29] offers comprehensive coverage, including fast repairs for accidental damage, and certified expert support at home and abroad. One UI 9 also introduces Warranty and care, a new settings hub that gives users quick access to warranty information, self-diagnostics, repair requests and remote support – all from their device. Customers who purchase a new Galaxy foldable on Samsung.com.au and enrol in a monthly Samsung Care+ plan will receive the first three months of coverage at no cost.

For more information about the new Galaxy Z series, please visit: Samsung Australia Newsroom or Samsung.com.au

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Global Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Display Main Screen 8.0-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,504 x 2,256), 422ppi 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1–120 Hz) Vision booster?? *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra’s main screen size is 8.0-inch in the full rectangle and 8.0-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.5-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (1,080 x 2,520) 422 ppi 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1–120 Hz) Vision booster?? *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra cover screen size is 6.5-inch in a full rectangle and 6.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9 mm Unfolded 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.1 mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra when unfolded does not include the frame of the main screen. Weight 215 g Camera Cover Camera 10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 85° Main Camera 10 MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 100° Rear Triple Camera 200 MP Wide-angle Camera Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6µm, FOV: 85°, 2x optical quality zoom 50 MP Ultra-Wide Camera Quad Pixel AF, F1.9, Pixel size: 0.7µm, FOV: 120° 10 MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0µm, FOV: 36°, 3x optical zoom AP Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory & Storage 16 GB Memory with 1 TB internal storage 12 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage 12 GB Memory with 256 GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 5,000 mAh(typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4,854 mAh for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 67% charge in around 30 min. with 45W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable**

Fast Wireless Charging with 20W***

Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **45W power adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 17 One UI 9 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v 6.0 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 7 router. Colours Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Green Shadow** *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1,848 x 2,448) 403ppi 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1–120 Hz) Vision booster?? *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8’s main screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.6-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 5.5-inch WUXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1,248 x 1,972) 428ppi 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1–120 Hz) Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8’s cover screen size is 5.4-inch in a full rectangle and 5.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 81.9 x 123.9 x 9.7 mm Unfolded 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.5 mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold8 when unfolded does not include the frame of the main screen. Weight 201 g Camera Cover Camera 10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 85° Main Camera 10 MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 100° Rear Dual Camera 50 MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0µm, FOV: 85, 2x optical quality zoom 50 MP Ultra-Wide Camera Quad Pixel AF, F1.9, Pixel size: 0.7µm, FOV: 120° AP Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory & Storage 16 GB Memory with 1 TB internal storage 12 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage 12 GB Memory with 256 GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,800 mAh(typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4,660 mAh for Galaxy Z Fold8. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 63% charge in around 30 min. with 45W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable** Fast Wireless Charging with 20W*** Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **45W power adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 17 One UI 9 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v6.0 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi 7 router. Colours Graphite, Cream, Lavender* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Pistachio** *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Flip8 Display Main Screen 6.9-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1–120 Hz) (1080 x 2520) 400ppi Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip8’s Main Screen size is 6.9-inch in the full rectangle and 6.8-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 4.1-inch Super AMOLED Display* 60/120 Hz refresh rate 948 x 1048, 342 PPI Vision booster *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip8’s Cover Screen size is 4.1-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 75.4 x 85.7 x 13.1 mm Unfolded 75.4 x 166.9 x 6.1 mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip8 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 180 g Camera Front Camera 10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 85° Rear Dual Camera 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0µm, FOV: 85°, 2x optical quality zoom 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12µm, FOV: 123° AP Exynos2600 Memory & Storage 12 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage 12 GB Memory with 256 GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 4,300 mAh(typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4174 mAh for Galaxy Z Flip8. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 55% charge in around 30 min. with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable** Fast Wireless Charging with 15W*** Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W power adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IP48 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 17 One UI 9 Network & Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Bluetooth® v5.4 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection and a Wi-Fi TBD router. Colours Graphite, Cream, Pink* [Samsung.com Exclusive] Mint** *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

[1] Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Future releases may include enhanced features or new services that are offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. Galaxy AI basic features are those listed under "Advanced Intelligence" in the current Samsung T&Cs. For details visit www.samsung.com/au/. [2] Google Gemini requires a network connection and is provided by Google. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. [3] Weight may vary by country or region. [4] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. [5] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4660 mAh for Galaxy Z Fold8. [6] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. [7] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models. [8] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions, including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. Results may vary depending on shooting conditions and environment. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [10] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra’s Cover Screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The Main Screen size is 8.0" in the full rectangle and 8.0" accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. [11] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models. Q8 measures 8.9mm when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded. Thickness measured from top to bottom of the glass at the thinnest point. [12] Compared to previous models. [13] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. [14] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4854 mAh for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. [15] Super Fast charger sold separately. [16] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Flip models. Galaxy Z Flip8 measures 13.1mm when folded and 6.1mm when unfolded. Thickness measured from top to bottom of the glass at the thinnest point. The Z Flip8 measures 180g in weight and the Z Flip7 measures 188g. [17] Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model and apps. Some features may require a network connection. Modes and Routines need to be enabled to use Personal Data Engine for context-based Routines suggestions. User needs to consent to access permissions such as photos, videos, audio files, and calendar events. May not display moments depending upon exposure policy. Energy Score requires health data tracked from Samsung Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. The description of photos provided by moments may not align with the user’s intent. Events schedule notification is supported with calendar apps that utilise Android calendar database and available if Samsung Calendar is installed. Notifications for coupons only available for coupons added to Samsung Wallet with expiration date. [18] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. AI Bokeh effect is available only in Portrait mode. AI Bokeh photos are currently available at 12MP resolution. [19] Flex Mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. Some apps may not be supported in Flex Mode. [20] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions. [21] Now Nudge feature requires a Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region and language. Text message prompts available with Samsung Messages and certain third-party messaging apps including Google Messages, Google Chat. Based on availability at the time of product launch. May change without notice. Share photos in Now Nudge works by analysing available image content. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. [22] Google Gemini requires a network connection and is provided by Google. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. [23] The Personal Data Engine functions under the condition that the Personal Data Intelligence menu is on. Analysed data will be deleted once the Personal Data Intelligence menu is turned off. Personal Data Engine recognises select languages and certain accents/dialects, including but not limited to Arabic, (Simplified) Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Personal Data Engine currently analyses Samsung native applications. KEEP is available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 8 or later. [24] Exclusively available on Samsung.com. [25] Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier. [26] Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. By subscribing, you agree to terms for Google One, YouTube and offers. See how Google handles data. Age limits (18+), language availability, system requirements and other restrictions may apply. The Google AI Pro plan offer is available to users with the purchase and activation of an eligible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold8 before 11:59pm AEST Aug 1, 2027. Offer does not apply to: Google One users subscribed to an add-on, Google One users subscribed to a higher tier plan than the one being offered, Google One users on a family plan who are not the plan manager, Google One users who have a Google One subscription through a third party or affiliate, or Google One users who are a discounted Pixel bundle subscriber. Redeem the offer by 11:59pm AEST Aug 1, 2027. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. Unless cancelled earlier, Google One will charge $32.99 (AUD) after the trial ends, billed on a recurring monthly basis. Cancel anytime. No refunds for partial billing periods, except as required by applicable law. Return of purchased device may result in cancellation of subscription. See full terms at https://one.google.com/offer/terms-and-conditions/SamsungAIPro [27] Quick Share feature between Galaxy devices available with the following OS: smartphones and tablets with Android OS version 10.0 (Q) and One UI 2.1 or above, Galaxy Books released in 2020 or later. Requires Samsung Account and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. To share with Apple devices, a Galaxy device with Quick Share app version 13.8.51.27 or later and Google Play services version 26.11.xx or later is required. As of July 2026, "Share with Apple devices" is supported on Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 and will be expanded to select flagship models in the future. Galaxy S26 series requires a software update. Availability subject to change. Compatibility supported only by Google. Must be within Bluetooth distance. AirDrop® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Your phone may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks when searching for or sharing with iOS devices. Your phone may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks when searching for or sharing with Apple devices. [28] Terms and conditions apply. Availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Check device trade-in eligibility on the Trade-in page. [29] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and a deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefits, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/samsung-care-plus/. Care at home & abroad: When in need of Samsung Care+ services during your travel, contact the visiting country/region’s local customer services centre in advance for Samsung Care+ availability.

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