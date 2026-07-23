SAMSUNG LAUNCHES NEW FOLDABLES AND SMARTWATCHES TO SUPPORT AUSTRALIAN PRODUCTIVITY AND PORTABILITY NEEDS

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Samsung launched its Galaxy Z8 series, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, bringing together cutting-edge hardware, intelligent software and AI-powered tools in its most advanced Galaxy ecosystem additions yet

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Australia has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. Designed to empower Australians to live life their way, Samsung’s latest smartphone and smartwatch lineup combines breakthrough hardware and advanced Galaxy AI to power personalised experiences, adapting seamlessly to every lifestyle.

Eric Chou, Vice President of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Australia, Samsung Electronics Australia said, "Australians are increasingly looking for technology that fits seamlessly into their lifestyles, helping them stay productive, connected and healthy. Our latest Galaxy devices have been designed with that in mind, combining meaningful AI experiences with premium hardware innovation to empower Australians to do more, create more and live life their way."

Samsung launches its eighth generation of foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8

With now over eight generations, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z series is Samsung’s most complete foldables lineup yet, giving Australians the choice of a foldable that best suits their unique lifestyle.

"We know smartphone users aren’t one-size-fits-all, which is why we’ve built our best and most complete foldable lineup to date," said Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia. "The Galaxy Z series brings together breakthrough design, powerful performance and personalised AI experiences, empowering Australians to find the foldable that best meets their needs."

The Galaxy Z Fold8 reveals a brand-new, first of its kind form factor. With Samsung research revealing smartphone use for entertainment has increased over the past two years[1], the new passport-like shape transforms the way content is consumed – spanning streaming and gaming through to social media use, allowing Australians to seamlessly switch between landscape and portrait, immersion, and interaction.

With performance and functionality continuing to be among the top factors influencing smartphone choice in Australia[1], the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers flagship foldable performance. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is a flagship-level powerhouse in a foldable form factor – with a long-lasting battery, ultra-fast charging, upgraded camera and hinge, powered by Galaxy AI for smarter multitasking and an elevated user experience. And for Australians seeking pocketability, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest flip phone ever, weighing just 180g and measuring 6.1mm thick, giving convenience and flexibility while still being able to perform when you need it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Australians offered two clear options to support their health and wellness goals

With a whopping 70% of Australians regularly exercising[2], the new Galaxy Watch lineup launch is timely, giving Australians two distinct wearable options to support their health and wellness goals.

The Galaxy Watch9 is a stylish, everyday health companion with enhanced comfort, battery life and AI-powered wellness insights, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is built for extreme adventurers, with advanced sports tracking and Samsung’s brightest display and largest battery yet. Powered by Samsung Health and AI, both watches deliver personalised health tracking and actionable insights for a more holistic view of wellbeing.

"The Galaxy Watch9 continues our vision of making everyday wellness more accessible and intuitive," said Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia. "With comfort and wearability ranking among the top priorities for Australians choosing a smartwatch, we are excited to continue redefining the premium smartwatch category by introducing an elegant design that maintains our iconic cushion heritage, with improved battery and enhanced vitality features. It is a chic and sophisticated companion that helps Australians stay on top of their wellbeing throughout the day."

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z8 series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/ and join the conversation with @samsungau by sharing if you are #FoldOrFlip. For more information about the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, please visit https://www.samsung.com/au/watches/.

[1] Research commissioned by Samsung Electronics Australia and conducted by Pureprofile. Quantitative online survey of nationally representative sample of 1,017 Australians. Fieldwork conducted in July 2026. [2] Research commissioned by Samsung Electronics Australia and conducted by Pureprofile. Quantitative online survey of nationally representative sample of 1,017 Australians. Fieldwork conducted in July 2026.

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