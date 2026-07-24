ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.790 10.84% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.680 4.67% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.570 -8.80% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 33.060 4.39% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.455 -8.49% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.310 3.59% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.080 -8.47% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.940 3.52% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.350 -8.20% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.410 2.80% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.070 -7.81% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 2.980 2.76% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.040 -7.69% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.770 2.61% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 20.460 -7.59% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 4.730 2.60% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.855 -7.57% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.870 2.38% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.185 -7.42% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.220 2.30% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.440 -7.37% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.905 2.26% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.650 -7.30% SGP – STOCKLAND 4.130 2.23% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.925 -7.04% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.810 2.18% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.080 -6.85% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.220 2.02% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.630 -6.67% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 5.720 1.96% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 10.030 -6.35% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.370 1.79% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.630 -6.32% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.970 1.53% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.000 -6.10% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 40.390 1.46% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.900 -6.08% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.550 1.42% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.970 -5.98%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms