Navigator Builds Momentum Into FY27

Small Caps | 11:22 AM

Stronger fund flows, resilient investment performance and recent acquisitions have strengthened confidence that Navigator Global Investments can sustain earnings growth into FY27.

By Mark Woodruff

Stronger fund flows, resilient investment performance and recent acquisitions have strengthened confidence that Navigator Global Investments can sustain earnings growth into FY27.

-Consensus-beating 4Q update by Navigator Global Investments

-Lighthouse leads the way, more modest growth at NGI Strategic

- improving momentum underpinned by investment returns

-Management’s target to double earnings by FY30 achievable, says Morgans

By Mark Woodruff

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