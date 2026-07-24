Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 16 July 2026 to 23 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 23 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – Uranium Week: Pricing And Shares Disconnect Tuesday 21 July 2026 Australian uranium stocks have sold off sharply ahead of what is historically the sector’s strongest seasonal contracting period

3 – The Short Report – 16 Jul 2026 Thursday 16 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Treasure Chest: Beware Aussie Healthcare Friday 17 July 2026 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Australian healthcare stocks

5 – In Brief: GQG, Caravel Minerals & SkinKandy Friday 17 July 2026 This week’s In Brief looks at an equity fund manager’s fall from grace and two recent IPOs which have analysts aflutter with enthusiasm

6 – Rudi’s View: Small Cap Favourites, AI & More Thursday 16 July 2026 Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

7 – Material Matters: Deep Dive Into Lithium Pullback Tuesday 21 July 2026 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Despite weaker lithium prices and renewed supply concerns, leading brokers believe resilient demand, improving cash flow and attractive valuations continue to support the sector’s longer-term investment case

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 17-07-26 Monday 20 July 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Strong Result, Can Telix Continue To Deliver? Wednesday 22 July 2026 Telix has continued to outperform operationally in 2026, but future upside is increasingly dependent on pipeline execution, regulatory approvals and therapeutic progress.

10 – A Dividend Surprise From BHP in August? Monday 20 July 2026 After a solid FY26, BHP’s FY27 production guidance has missed consensus across commodities with copper the standout on lower grades and maintenance

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