Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 16 July 2026 to 23 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Short Report – 23 Jul 2026

Thursday 23 July 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – Uranium Week: Pricing And Shares Disconnect

Tuesday 21 July 2026

Australian uranium stocks have sold off sharply ahead of what is historically the sector’s strongest seasonal contracting period

3 – The Short Report – 16 Jul 2026

Thursday 16 July 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

4 – Treasure Chest: Beware Aussie Healthcare

Friday 17 July 2026

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Australian healthcare stocks

5 – In Brief: GQG, Caravel Minerals & SkinKandy

Friday 17 July 2026

This week’s In Brief looks at an equity fund manager’s fall from grace and two recent IPOs which have analysts aflutter with enthusiasm

6 – Rudi’s View: Small Cap Favourites, AI & More

Thursday 16 July 2026

Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

7 – Material Matters: Deep Dive Into Lithium Pullback

Tuesday 21 July 2026

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Despite weaker lithium prices and renewed supply concerns, leading brokers believe resilient demand, improving cash flow and attractive valuations continue to support the sector’s longer-term investment case

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 17-07-26

Monday 20 July 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Strong Result, Can Telix Continue To Deliver?

Wednesday 22 July 2026

Telix has continued to outperform operationally in 2026, but future upside is increasingly dependent on pipeline execution, regulatory approvals and therapeutic progress.

10 – A Dividend Surprise From BHP in August?

Monday 20 July 2026

After a solid FY26, BHP’s FY27 production guidance has missed consensus across commodities with copper the standout on lower grades and maintenance

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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