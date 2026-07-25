GAC and Melbourne City FC Announce Partnership, Strengthening Presence in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jul 25 2026

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MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On 24 July 2026, GAC and Melbourne City FC officially unveiled a strategic partnership at AAMI Park, bringing together two organisations driven by innovation, ambition, and a shared commitment to excellence. As part of City Football Group, Melbourne City FC stands among Australia’s leading professional football clubs, boasting a strong sporting legacy and a loyal fan base. Through the partnership, GAC becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Melbourne City FC, strengthening its connection with Australian audiences and reinforcing its long-term investment in the market.


Kevin Shu, GAC International Australia CEO, said: "Melbourne City FC has an incredible history in all A-League competitions and like this club, we always give 100% effort to all that we do. We are ambitious for where we want to be over the coming years and in the same way this team approaches the game, we seek exciting yet sustainable ways to strengthen our position in the market and to engage with the club’s supporters."

Brad Rowse, Melbourne City FC CEO, said: "We’re delighted to welcome GAC Australia to Melbourne City as our Official Automotive Partner. GAC shares our ambition to innovate, challenge expectations and invest for the long term. We look forward to helping GAC build a meaningful connection with our members, fans and the wider local community."

Following its partnership with Sydney FC, GAC continues to expand its sports partnerships in Australia and strengthen its commitment to the "In Australia, For Australia" philosophy. Through diverse brand activation and community engagement, GAC aims to strengthen connections with local consumers.

As a leading representative of China’s smart mobility and innovation-driven automotive industry, GAC continues to advance its global development through technological innovation, product excellence and customer-centrism solutions. In 2026, GAC celebrated the roll-off of its 30 millionth vehicle since its establishment in 1997, highlighting its enhanced global manufacturing capabilities, R&D strength and recognition from customers worldwide.

Looking ahead, GAC will continue to provide Australian customers with intelligent and sustainable mobility solutions through high-quality products, advanced technologies and localized services.

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