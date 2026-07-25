The Market In Numbers – 25 Jul 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 25 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
NZ50 13772.290 0.57% 1.11% 1.11% 1.65% 1.11%
All Ordinaries 8941.50 -0.42% -0.50% -0.50% -0.90% -0.50%
S&P ASX 200 8772.30 -0.28% -0.07% -0.07% 0.67% -0.07%
S&P ASX 300 8699.80 -0.30% -0.17% -0.17% 0.20% -0.17%
Communication Services 1573.50 -4.03% -3.06% -3.06% -9.61% -3.06%
Consumer Discretionary 3866.50 -4.66% -3.23% -3.23% -3.17% -3.23%
Consumer Staples 13075.10 0.20% -2.00% -2.00% 12.54% -2.00%
Energy 10629.10 5.90% 12.03% 12.03% 27.06% 12.03%
Financials 9744.20 0.58% 4.22% 4.22% 4.37% 4.22%
Health Care 25198.50 -5.73% -3.25% -3.25% -25.43% -3.25%
Industrials 8217.30 -1.74% -2.86% -2.86% -2.47% -2.86%
Info Technology 1631.60 -6.63% -10.41% -10.41% -24.26% -10.41%
Materials 22740.20 1.74% -2.77% -2.77% 7.66% -2.77%
Real Estate 3520.60 -1.76% -3.61% -3.61% -11.23% -3.61%
Utilities 9562.40 0.27% -1.21% -1.21% -0.99% -1.21%
A-REITs 1640.60 -1.67% -3.25% -3.25% -10.14% -3.25%
All Technology Index 2763.40 -6.37% -8.82% -8.82% -18.64% -8.82%
Banks 4119.00 1.33% 5.33% 5.33% 1.24% 5.33%
Gold Index 15035.00 4.38% 0.18% 0.18% -19.48% 0.18%
Metals & Mining 7806.50 1.95% -2.79% -2.79% 7.43% -2.79%

The World

Index 25 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
FTSE100 10736.23 1.28% 2.28% 2.28% 8.00% 2.28%
DAX30 25099.00 1.08% 0.41% 0.41% 2.49% 0.41%
Hang Seng 24963.23 1.63% 9.10% 9.10% -3.45% 9.10%
Nikkei 225 64611.15 0.73% -7.78% -7.78% 28.35% -7.78%
NZ50 13772.290 0.57% 1.11% 1.11% 1.65% 1.11%
DJIA 51947.25 -0.38% -0.71% -0.71% 7.40% -0.71%
S&P500 7411.98 -0.61% -1.17% -1.17% 7.48% -1.17%
Nasdaq Comp 24975.82 -2.13% -4.72% -4.72% 6.65% -4.72%

Metals & Minerals

Index 25 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
Gold (oz) 4049.26 -0.44% 0.46% 0.46% -7.68% 0.46%
Silver (oz) 57.65 -0.77% -1.88% -1.88% -26.01% -1.88%
Copper (lb) 6.3000 -1.30% 2.06% 2.06% 10.88% 2.06%
Aluminium (lb) 1.4542 1.83% 3.40% 3.40% 8.73% 3.40%
Nickel (lb) 7.8040 4.21% 4.53% 4.53% 4.23% 4.53%
Zinc (lb) 1.6397 1.84% 3.65% 3.65% 17.66% 3.65%
Uranium (lb) weekly 85.50 0.83% 0.59% 0.59% 4.27% 0.59%
Iron Ore (t) 98.47 -0.41% -1.79% -1.79% -8.08% -1.79%

Energy

Index 25 Jul 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
West Texas Crude 92.40 15.15% 31.21% 31.21% 60.92% 31.21%
Brent Crude 100.65 17.88% 36.99% 36.99% 65.41% 36.99%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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