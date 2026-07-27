ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.700 15.13% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 -62.12% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.810 9.34% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -12.00% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.380 9.09% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.650 -7.82% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.450 8.44% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.775 -7.19% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.400 8.11% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.230 -5.11% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.570 7.90% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 1.595 -5.06% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.675 7.14% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.760 -4.79% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 32.120 7.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.815 -4.68% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.120 6.67% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.720 -4.56% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.130 6.50% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.870 -3.87% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.665 6.40% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.380 -3.76% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.755 6.36% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.680 -3.64% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 5.510 6.17% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.470 -3.61% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.900 6.06% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.140 -3.60% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.970 6.04% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.420 -2.93% XRO – XERO LIMITED 65.290 6.02% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.430 -2.80% DPM – DPM METALS INC 53.910 5.89% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.280 -2.59% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.520 5.88% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.810 -2.49% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 28.680 5.79% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.440 -2.40% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.465 5.68% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 32.360 -2.12%

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