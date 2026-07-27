Chery rolls out Winter care campaign to support Australian drivers.

PR NewsWire | 10:44 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Complimentary vehicle health checks and seasonal service offers are helping Chery owners stay safe and confident on the road this winter.

SYDNEY, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following another period of strong global and local growth, Chery Australia is continuing to strengthen its commitment to customer care by enhancing the ownership experience through proactive aftersales support and seasonal service initiative.

In the first half of 2026, Chery Group recorded over 943,000 overseas exports, while welcoming nearly 20 million customers worldwide. In Australia, Chery also continues to build strong momentum, delivering 24,964 vehicles during the first half of the year, representing 77 per cent year-on-year growth.

As the Chery owner community continues to expand across Australia, the company remains focused on ensuring customers enjoy confidence and peace of mind throughout every stage of vehicle ownership through its Chery Family Care customer program.

With cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours and wetter road conditions becoming more common across Australia, winter is an ideal time for drivers to ensure their vehicles are ready for the season ahead. Chery Australia is encouraging owners to visit their nearest participating dealership, where trained technicians can help ensure your vehicle is ready for the winter season through the ongoing Chery Winter Care Campaign.

Complimentary Winter Care Campaign Now Underway

The Chery Winter Care Campaign is now running at participating Chery dealerships nationwide from 1 July to 14 August 2026.

During the campaign, eligible customers can receive:

Complimentary Winter Vehicle Health Check

Complimentary 12V Battery Health Check

Complimentary Windscreen Washer Fluid Top-up

Complimentary Brake Pad Inspection

50% Off Wiper Blade Rubber Refills

The campaign has been designed to provide practical seasonal support while helping customers maintain vehicle safety, reliability and confidence throughout the winter months.

Customers are encouraged to contact their nearest participating Chery dealership to confirm campaign eligibility and arrange a booking.

About Chery Family Care

Chery Family Care reflects Chery Australia’s ongoing commitment to delivering professional aftersales service, trusted technical support and customer-focused care throughout every stage of vehicle ownership.

Offers are available at participating Chery dealerships during the campaign period. Eligibility, availability and terms and conditions apply.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms