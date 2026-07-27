Russell Reynolds Associates Announces Nick Fletcher as Australia Country Leader

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SYDNEY, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ —Russell Reynolds Associates today announced that Nick Fletcher, based in Melbourne and Sydney, has been appointed Australia Country Leader, succeeding Alistair Macrae, who moves into the role of Head of Asia Pacific with effect 1 July, 2026.



Nick Fletcher, Australia Country Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates

Nick, a seasoned leadership executive with over 18 years of experience in leadership advisory, has been with the firm since 2007. Before his appointment as Head of Australia, Nick co-leads the Board and CEO Advisory Partnership in APAC. In his new role, he will lead RRA’s Australia business, working closely with clients across the country to address their most critical leadership priorities. He will focus on strengthening the firm’s advisory capabilities, deepening relationships with boards, CEOs and senior executives, and supporting clients on leadership succession, executive assessment, board effectiveness, and transformational leadership.

Nick brings deep experience advising organisations on senior leadership and governance matters. He works closely with clients across Australia and the broader region, partnering with them to identify and develop leaders capable of navigating increasingly complex business, economic and stakeholder environments.

"Our clients are dealing with unprecedented levels of change, and they need stronger leadership than at any time in recent history," said Nick Fletcher. "I am excited to take on the role of Australia Country Leader and build on the strong foundation that Alistair and the team have established. I am thrilled to lead an exceptional team and bring the full strength of Russell Reynolds Associates’ search and advisory capabilities to our clients."

"Nick is a trusted advisor to clients and a highly respected colleague, with strong market knowledge and a deep understanding of the leadership challenges facing organisations in Australia and globally," said Alistair Macrae, Head of Asia Pacific, Russell Reynolds Associates. "We are delighted he is taking on the Australia leadership role and we are confident that he will continue to build on the strength of our Australia business. I look forward to working with Nick and our teams across the region to help clients identify, assess and develop the leaders they need to navigate change and deliver lasting impact.

Prior to RRA, Nick was a manager at A.T. Kearney, where he completed a wide range of strategy, change management and procurement projects with a particular focus on the telecommunications industry.

Nick received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Sheffield and graduated first in his MBA class from Warwick Business School. He is also a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the Junior Division of the Staff College.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organisations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today’s challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organisations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. Find out more at www.russellreynolds.com.

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