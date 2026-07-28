ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 28 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.315 26.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.805 -13.22% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.290 17.08% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 -11.76% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.650 8.61% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.680 -11.70% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 34.710 8.06% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.910 -10.19% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 23.680 7.88% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.020 -9.20% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.430 7.50% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.500 -8.35% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.440 7.32% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.890 -7.52% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.380 7.17% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 17.850 -5.85% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 14.060 6.84% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.480 -5.44% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 22.840 6.73% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 116.860 6.53% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.305 -5.09% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 26.380 5.52% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.040 -4.94% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.220 5.21% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.120 -4.93% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.130 5.15% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.225 -4.67% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.640 5.07% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.130 -4.55% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 0.960 4.92% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.635 -4.51% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.070 4.90% DPM – DPM METALS INC 51.490 -4.49% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 119.880 4.70% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.430 -4.44% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 22.590 4.63% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.040 -4.42% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.880 4.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.150 -4.39%

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