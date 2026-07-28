ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 28 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.315
|26.00%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.805
|-13.22%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|3.290
|17.08%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.400
|-11.76%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.650
|8.61%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.680
|-11.70%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|34.710
|8.06%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.910
|-10.19%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|23.680
|7.88%
|SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
|14.020
|-9.20%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|0.430
|7.50%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.500
|-8.35%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.440
|7.32%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.890
|-7.52%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.380
|7.17%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|17.850
|-5.85%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|14.060
|6.84%
|ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED
|7.480
|-5.44%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|22.840
|6.73%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.185
|-5.13%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|116.860
|6.53%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.305
|-5.09%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|26.380
|5.52%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.040
|-4.94%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|2.220
|5.21%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.120
|-4.93%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.130
|5.15%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.225
|-4.67%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.640
|5.07%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.130
|-4.55%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|0.960
|4.92%
|MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED
|0.635
|-4.51%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.070
|4.90%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|51.490
|-4.49%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|119.880
|4.70%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.430
|-4.44%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|22.590
|4.63%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.040
|-4.42%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.880
|4.55%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.150
|-4.39%
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