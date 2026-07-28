Ingram Micro Accelerates Cloud and AI Adoption in Australia with Oracle Cloud Distribution Program

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The Oracle Cloud Distribution Program will enhance, diversify, and strengthen Ingram Micro’s cloud offerings across Australia

SYDNEY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ingram Micro, a leading global technology provider and Oracle distribution partner, today announced that it has joined the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program to expand access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in Australia and help resellers accelerate cloud adoption and AI innovation. Through this program, Ingram Micro will expand access to its OCI offerings in Australia to help partners accelerate cloud adoption and AI innovation across Australia.

The Oracle Cloud Distribution Program is a regional program that strengthens partnerships with regional and country-specific cloud distributors to expand OCI into new and existing markets, with a focus on small and midsize businesses. Oracle distribution partners are members of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Oracle’s global program designed to help partner companies develop, sell, and implement Oracle cloud and on-premises solutions. OPN provides technical training, marketing resources, and commercial incentives to accelerate business growth across Oracle platforms.

"Oracle is one of the world’s most recognised enterprise technology companies, and we are incredibly proud to welcome its portfolio to Ingram Micro in Australia," said Hope McGarry, vice president and chief country executive, Australia, Ingram Micro. "We see significant opportunity across cloud, data, and AI, while also giving our partners access to Oracle’s broader technology portfolio. This expands the choices available to our partners and helps them address more of their customers’ technology priorities through a single distribution relationship, while continuing to choose the solutions and suppliers that best meet their customers’ needs. Our role is to make Oracle’s capabilities easier to access, adopt, and scale across the Australian channel."

The Oracle Cloud Distribution Program will help Ingram Micro partners expand OCI offerings to small and midsize businesses, support innovation, and meet growing demand for enterprise cloud services. In addition, Ingram Micro partners will also be able to access Oracle’s broader portfolio of database, data management, and enterprise technologies through Ingram Micro. Ingram Micro plans to support the collaboration with dedicated sales and technical resources, partner recruitment, enablement, demand generation activities, and go-to-market investment to help partners build sustainable Oracle practices across the channel ecosystem in Australia. To help partners discover, manage, and develop Oracle opportunities across the customer lifecycle, Ingram Micro will use its AI-powered Xvantage™ platform.

"Organisations in Australia are increasingly looking to cloud infrastructure and AI services to help modernise critical workloads and support innovation," said Stephen Bovis, regional managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Oracle. "By working with Ingram Micro, we are extending access to OCI through one of Australia’s largest technology partner ecosystems. Together, Oracle and Ingram Micro intend to make Oracle’s cloud and AI capabilities more accessible through the Australian partner ecosystem while providing enablement and support to help them build long-term cloud practices."

"Cloud and AI are central to this relationship, but the opportunity is much broader," said Kaaren Lewis, director, Advanced Solutions, Cloud, Cybersecurity & AI, Ingram Micro. "Oracle offers capabilities across cloud infrastructure, AI, data, databases, applications, and enterprise technology. Together with Oracle’s multicloud approach, this gives our partners access to the world’s leading cloud platforms, while also opening new opportunities across the broader Oracle portfolio. We will combine that technology with Ingram Micro’s specialist expertise, enablement, and go-to-market support to help partners build capabilities and create new customer opportunities."

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalised recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide various technology services, including financing, specialised marketing, lifecycle management, and technical pre and post-sales professional support.

Learn more at https://au.ingrammicro.com/

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company – ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Disclaimer:

All information contained above is provided in good faith and has been derived from sources believed to be accurate. To the extent that any information contained is sourced from or contains links to any third-party data or websites, Ingram Micro Pty Ltd makes no representation that the information is accurate or complete.

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