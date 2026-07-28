James Hardie’s Q1 Leaves Questions Unanswered

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A stronger-than-expected first-quarter update has prompted brokers to lift earnings forecasts and price targets for James Hardie Industries.

James Hardie pre-released positive Q1 surprise

Siding and Trim outperforms, Azek integration gains momentum

Management did not update FY27 guidance

Not everyone sees value in current share price

By Mark Woodruff

JHX James Hardie

Exterior home and outdoor living solutions provider James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) has released preliminary first-quarter result indications that exceeded prior guidance by management, driven by stronger-than-expected Siding & Trim sales.

Ord Minnett estimates June-quarter earnings (EBITDA) and earnings per share (EPS) will respectively come in around 10% and 17% above prior market expectations. The company is scheduled to release its full result on August 7.

James Hardie's shares rose 6% on the day of the trading update and have continued to climb.

The result also challenged Ord Minnett's previous view that the Siding & Trim market was mature and offered only limited growth potential.

Siding & Trim is the company’s core fibre cement building products business, which primarily sells fibre cement siding and trim products under brands including HardiePlank and HardieTrim.

Sales exceeded guidance by around US$80m, or 10%, which Macquarie believes reflects volume outperformance, though Citi suggests material destocking in the prior year blurs underlying trends/strength.

The sales ‘beat’ suggests to Macquarie the operating businesses also made a solid contribution. The Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) region is seen as the most likely source of this upside, supported by relative strength in the Queensland market, a traditional stronghold for James Hardie.

Indeed, Jarden points to a 38% higher collective contribution from both the APAC and EMEA regions and Corporate.

Macquarie believes its investment thesis for James Hardie is further supported by expected cost, manufacturing and commercial synergies. This broker also notes first-quarter costs and the likely performance of the Australia and New Zealand business appear to have been solid.

Macquarie attributes the stronger-than-expected Siding & Trim earnings (EBITDA) range of US$282m-US$288m (prior consensus estimate: US$260m) to market share gains rather than an improving housing market, as suggested by management.

RBC Capital notes the adjusted EBITDA margin for the Siding & Trim segment of around 33.4% was slightly below its own 34.5% estimate and the 34.3% guidance midpoint.

RBC finds this somewhat surprising given sales were materially stronger than management had anticipated, which would typically have supported stronger margin performance.

Elsewhere, Macquarie believes the previously maligned Azek acquisition remains on track to meet expectations.

Via this transaction, James Hardie has expanded into composite decking products, which are designed as a low-maintenance alternative to traditional timber decking.

Siding & Trim versus Azek Decking

The company’s largest exposure is North America, where fibre cement products compete for market share with traditional materials such as vinyl, timber and brick.

James Hardie primarily operates through two major business segments: North America Fibre Cement (NAFC) and Europe Building Products.

Following the Azek acquisition, management also increasingly references Decking, Railing and Accessories (DR&A), essentially the reporting segment created around the Azek business.

Compared with Siding & Trim, the Azek Decking business has greater exposure to outdoor living and renovation trends, while the former is more closely tied to broader residential construction activity.

Decking products are outdoor flooring systems typically used for patios, backyards and outdoor entertainment areas, while Siding refers to exterior wall cladding used on houses and buildings used in detached housing construction and renovation. Trim products are used around windows, doors, rooflines and corners for finishing and detailing.

FNArena’s article in May at https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/05/25/is-fy27-the-inflection-point-for-james-hardie/ referred to management’s statement regarding “solid progress on the integration” of the Azek acquisition, which had exceeded its FY26 cost synergy target. The company lauded the long-term valuation opportunity from the combined entity.

At the time, despite freight-related cost pressures, Citi believed expenses across the group were being managed effectively via manufacturing consolidation, Azek synergy benefits and ongoing Hardie Operating System (HOS) initiatives.

The HOS framework is designed to improve productivity, reduce waste and drive operational cost efficiencies across the business.

Morgans attributes a slight ‘beat’ for first quarter Deck, Rail & Accessories (DRA) sales of US$296m-US$305m (prior guidance: US$291m-US$300m) to channel inventory normalisation rather than stronger underlying demand.

Additional support is noted via improving sell-through during the quarter, continued decking conversion and contributions from cost and sales synergies.

Contrasting views

While full-year FY27 guidance hasn’t been updated by management, Morgans expects the stronger-than-expected quarterly result to support earnings through the remainder of the year, with the business continuing to follow its typical seasonal sales pattern of bigger June and March quarters.

Jarden forecasts FY27 revenue of US$5.52bn, 1% above its prior estimate and ahead of the company's existing guidance range of US$5.25bn-US$5.41bn. Jarden also expects FY27 earnings of US$1.56bn, 5% above its previous forecast and above guidance of US$1.45bn-US$1.50bn.

This broker sees downside risk building for new construction in the US, an end market that has remained resilient despite declining new home sales.

Resilience has been supported by a builder backlog that is now steadily unwinding, Jarden suggests, leaving activity increasingly dependent on current demand.

Softer single-family sales expectations and mortgage purchase applications point to weaker demand through the second half, with Jarden believing James Hardie is more exposed to these conditions than in the past.

Fibre cement volume growth is believed to have become less closely correlated with existing home sales, which have historically served as a proxy for Repair & Remodel (R&R) activity.