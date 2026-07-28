RewardPay Launches New Payments Platform and Subscription Plans to Help SMEs Earn More, Spend Less

PR NewsWire | Jul 28 2026

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SYDNEY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RewardPay, Australia’s leading business payments and loyalty platform, today announced the launch of its next-generation customer portal and a new suite of subscription plans, giving Australian small and medium businesses more ways to earn rewards on everyday business spend — supplier payments, ATO obligations, rent, utilities, insurance and contractor invoices — while reducing payment costs. The launch builds on a decade-long push by RewardPay to converge business payments and loyalty into a single platform.

The launch addresses a divide that has persisted for years: card issuers often reduce or eliminate reward points on high-value but low-margin payment categories like tax, rent and utilities, while loyalty programs have remained largely disconnected from how businesses actually pay their bills. RewardPay is closing that gap, giving customers more control over how they earn and moving away from the fixed, single-program reward structures that have long been standard in business payments. The launch reflects RewardPay’s mission to delight its customers at every touchpoint, from how they pay to how they’re rewarded for it.

The new platform is the company’s most significant upgrade to date, rebuilt from the ground up on customer feedback to simplify payment workflows and improve transaction visibility.

The standout feature: through the new portal, customers can select multiple loyalty partners to earn from simultaneously, then stack points across them on a single transaction — for example, earning points from more than one partner program on the same payment, rather than being limited to a single program per transaction. Whether paying the ATO, suppliers, rent, utilities or contractors, a single $10,000 payment could now generate points across two or more partner programs at once, compared to a single earn rate under the previous platform. This ability to select and combine earn sources — rather than defaulting to a single program — reflects RewardPay’s focus on choice: businesses can choose the loyalty partners, transaction pricing and plan structure that best suits how they operate.

RewardPay CEO Mark Dawes said the new platform reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to helping Australian businesses unlock more value from their operational spend.

"Our customers expect technology that’s simple, fast and intuitive. As RewardPay has grown, it became clear it was time to reimagine the customer experience and build a platform that raises the standard for business payments and rewards," Dawes said.

Alongside the portal, RewardPay has introduced new subscription plans tailored to SMEs, giving businesses the choice to select transaction pricing and rewards earning structures that best match their size, spend and priorities — rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

The subscription model is fast becoming the norm across Australian banking and fintech, with major banks and challenger brands increasingly moving toward tiered, paid plans that bundle deposit accounts, rewards and other benefits. RewardPay’s move mirrors that broader shift — bringing the same principles of tiered, subscription-based value to business payments and loyalty, a category that has been slower to make the change.

"Our new subscription offering has been designed to put more choice back into the hands of business owners," Dawes said. "Customers can now choose the transaction costs and rewards earning rate that suits them, while accelerating the value they get from every payment. That combination of choice, lower costs and greater earning potential creates a compelling proposition for Australian businesses."

The launch strengthens RewardPay’s position as a pioneer of Australia’s business payments and loyalty sector, continuing its mission to delight Australian businesses by turning everyday payments into meaningful rewards and better cashflow outcomes.

ABOUT REWARDPAY

RewardPay Pty Ltd is a leading business-to-business payments and loyalty company. RewardPay enables businesses to pay suppliers, the ATO, rent, utilities and other expenses while earning valuable rewards points. By combining payments technology, loyalty programs and cashflow solutions, RewardPay helps Australian businesses unlock greater value from everyday spend.

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