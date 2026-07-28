Uranium Week: New Record, But Sentiment Rules

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This story features NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies.

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Paladin Energy delivered another operational 'beat' as uranium stocks continue to be seen as undervalued against strengthening U308 prices and long-term supply deficits.

Record U308 pricing fails to lift uranium equities

Paladin continues to outperform operational expectations

Peninsula and Lotus highlight execution risks despite bullish fundamentals

By Danielle Ecuyer

What’s causing uranium shares to underperform?

Great minds think alike, or so the saying goes.

Shaw and Partners joined the growing chorus this week, expressing almost disbelief that uranium equities, as measured by the Global X Uranium ETF, have fallen -31% over the past three months.

The ETF has now given back all of its gains from the start of the year and is trading down around -9% year-to-date.

In contrast, the long-term U308 price has continued to strengthen and recently surpassed its record high from 2007-08.

Industry heavyweight Cameco has indicated a fresh long-term peak price of US$95.50 by averaging pricing updates from industry consultants TradeTech and UxC. The previous record of US$95/lb was sustained from May 2007 through March 2008.

TradeTech’s long-term price indicator has risen to US$97/lb (see further below).

Uranium’s nominal spot-price record remains US$136/lb-US$138/lb, reached in June 2007.

Shaw argues uranium equities are effectively pricing in a U308 price of around US$70-US$80/lb, well below the broker’s forecast of US$120/lb.

Canaccord Genuity made a similar observation, as highlighted in last week’s Uranium Weekly, see: https://fnarena.com/index.php/2026/07/21/uranium-week-pricing-and-shares-disconnect/

So why have uranium stocks fallen so sharply when the long-term fundamentals remain robust and arguably continue to improve?

Shaw points the finger at several factors.

The conflict in the Middle East involving the US and Iran has shifted investor sentiment towards a more risk-off stance, weighing on resource equities broadly rather than uranium alone.

Concerns over global growth, persistent inflation and higher interest rates have also pressured share prices.

Sentiment has also not been helped by utilities remaining largely on the sidelines. Shaw notes only 32mlbs of U308 was contracted during the first half of 2026, well below replacement levels.

For equity investors, the apparent lack of contracting activity has overshadowed the positive narrative on the long-term demand outlook.

In response to investor questions over why utilities appear so relaxed, Shaw explains there is little urgency to replenish inventories in 2026 or 2027.

Uranium typically accounts for just 5%-10% of the cost of generating nuclear power, while reactor construction and development costs are significantly higher.

As a result, utilities tend to adopt the mindset of paying whatever the U308 price happens to be when supply is required, even if prices are materially higher in the future.

Meanwhile, concerns persist that several large development projects could bring significant new supply to market. These include NexGen Energy’s ((NXG)) Rook I project, Cameco’s restart projects, Paladin Energy’s ((PDN)) Patterson Lake South project and Bannerman Energy’s ((BMN)) Etango project, among others.

However, recent experience suggests bringing new supply on stream is far from straightforward. The restart of Boss Energy’s ((BOW)) Honeymoon operation and Paladin’s Langer Heinrich mine have both demonstrated the operational challenges involved.

Shaw remains convinced the uranium market is facing a structural supply deficit, as new supply is unlikely to be as forthcoming as some would suggest.

The World Nuclear Association forecasts uranium demand will increase to around 390mlbs by 2040 from approximately 190mlbs in 2025.

Demand continues to be driven by multiple structural themes, including the decarbonisation of electricity generation, rising electricity consumption from artificial intelligence-related data centres and hyperscalers, and increasing energy security requirements.

The World Nuclear Association estimates more than 300mlbs of new uranium production will be required to satisfy future demand. After accounting for declining production from existing mines, Shaw believes the industry will ultimately need more than 350mlbs of new supply.

The broker struggles to identify where more than 150mlbs of that production will originate.

Accordingly, Shaw does not believe the structural deficit can be resolved with a U308 price below US$100/lb. Instead, prices will need to rise materially to encourage sufficient new mine development.

The broker forecasts U308 will reach at least US$200/lb during the next uranium supercycle before moderating to a more sustainable US$120/lb, expressed in 2026 real US dollars, over the following decade.

The spot U308 market ticks up

In the week that was, industry consultants TradeTech reported the U308 spot price increased by US$0.75/lb to US$86.25/lb.

The spot price is now up 5.2% in 2026 and 21.5% over the past year. TradeTech’s mid-term price indicator sits at US$88/lb, while its long-term price indicator has risen to US$97/lb.

Six transactions totalling 450klbs of U308 were completed in the spot market, compared with 350klbs the previous week.

TradeTech also noted buyers have shown no preference for a particular delivery location over recent weeks, marking a shift from the earlier trend where North American delivery attracted a modest premium.

In the mid-to-long-term contract market, a non-US utility has entered the market, while another continues evaluating offers for 2.5mlbs of U308 for delivery between 2027 and 2031.

In the US market, one utility is in final negotiations with suppliers for 1.4mlbs of U308 commencing in 2028, while another has completed its assessment of offers for 400klbs covering deliveries between 2028 and 2032.

Paladin Delivers Another Beat

In company news, Paladin Energy released its 4Q26 quarterly update and, as highlighted by Shaw and Partners, it was another strong result.

Production reached 1.23mlbs, marginally above the top end of guidance. The company also generated US$98m in operating cash flow and some US$50m in free cash flow.

FY26 production totalled 4.83mlbs, slightly exceeding the recently upgraded guidance range of 4.4mlbs-4.8mlbs.

Bell Potter highlights Paladin outperformed FY26 guidance across every key operating metric. Management also guided to FY27 production of 5.1mlbs-5.6mlbs, implying further operational improvement as the Langer Heinrich mine continues to ramp up.

Citi believes management has continued to successfully de-risk the Langer Heinrich restart, although FY27 production is expected to be weighted towards the second half due to scheduled maintenance.

The broker also notes the Patterson Lake South project continues progressing towards a targeted final investment decision. During the quarter, management signed an agreement with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, clearing the way for a construction licence application targeted by the end of 2027.

Macquarie likewise viewed the quarterly update positively. While FY27 production guidance was marginally stronger than expected, this broker notes consensus forecasts had already anticipated a robust outlook.

Broker opinion on valuation remains mixed despite the operational improvements.

UBS upgraded Paladin to Buy from Neutral, while lowering its target price to $11.70 from $12.60, citing improving operational confidence following the successful ramp-up at Langer Heinrich.

Ord Minnett downgraded the stock to Lighten from Hold, reducing its target price to $8.50 from $9.50. FY27 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts have been cut by -73%, reflecting expectations for materially higher operating costs.

Macquarie retained its Outperform rating but lowered its target price by -4.65% to $12.65, primarily due to higher sustaining capital expenditure assumptions at Langer Heinrich. Nevertheless, this broker continues to view Paladin as offering attractive leverage to a strengthening U308 price cycle.

Across FNArena’s daily monitored brokers, the consensus target price for Paladin stands at $12.38, comprising six Buy-equivalent ratings and one Sell-equivalent recommendation from Ord Minnett.

Outside the daily monitored universe, Shaw and Partners remains the most bullish with a Buy rating and $19.10 target price, while Canaccord Genuity also retains a Buy recommendation with a $15.40 target.

Peninsula’s Operational Challenges Continue

Canaccord Genuity lowered its target price for Peninsula Energy to 80c from 90c following the withdrawal of FY26 production guidance.

The broker believes persistent wellfield gassing issues at Mine Unit 4 within the Lance uranium project represent a worse-than-expected operational outcome, prompting further downgrades to FY26 and FY27 production forecasts.

Management is re-prioritising operations away from the structurally flawed Mine Units 1 and 3 towards Mine Unit 4, where successful execution of optimisation initiatives, including improved hydrogen peroxide management and flow monitoring, will be critical to restoring production.

Despite the operational setbacks and an expected cash burn of -US$4m to -US$5m per month, Peninsula finished the quarter with net cash of US$47.1m.

Canaccord believes the scale of the Lance project, combined with its uncontracted production profile, leaves the company well positioned to benefit from strengthening demand for domestically produced uranium in the US once operational issues are resolved.

Shaw and Partners reduced its target price to 81c from $1.93, while retaining a Buy rating.

This broker attributes the recent production shortfall to commissioning delays involving precipitation circuit agitators and gas build-up within pipelines, which disrupted early production.

Importantly, Shaw’s FY27 production forecast of 500klbs-600klbs remains unchanged.

To reflect the current operational uncertainty, the broker has applied a 50% discount to its discounted cash flow valuation while management works through the wellfield constraints at Mine Unit 4.

Even so, Peninsula’s balance sheet remains well supported, with US$47.1m in cash supplemented by a recently completed US$56m equity and convertible debt raising.

Shaw considers the recent share price weakness an attractive entry point, arguing investors can acquire a strategically important US domestic uranium producer at a substantial discount to comparable North American peers.

Lotus Funding Removes One Risk

Ord Minnett believes Lotus Resources’ $95m capital raising provides a pathway to restarting the Kayelekera uranium mine, but cautions it does not remove the project’s significant funding and execution risks.

The broker lowered its target price to 38c from $1.00, largely reflecting the substantial shareholder dilution arising from the discounted entitlement offer and convertible notes.

Beyond funding, Ord Minnett highlights several key hurdles remain, including securing reliable sulphuric acid supplies, obtaining transport permits and consistently producing uranium that meets customer specifications.

While successful delivery against these milestones could see the share price recover above the 22c capital raising price, the broker retains a Hold rating, believing execution risks remain elevated.

The latest short interests

Lotus Resources remains the second most shorted stock on the ASX, as per ASIC data on July 21, at 22.8%, unchanged on the week.

Boss Energy is in seventh position at 11.96%, up slightly from 11.71% in the previous week.

Paladin is in ninth position at 11.60%, up from 11.48%.

Uranium companies listed on the ASX:

ASX CODE DATE LAST PRICE WEEKLY % MOVE 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW P/E CONSENSUS TARGET UPSIDE/DOWNSIDE 1AE 24/07/2026 0.0500 – 5.88% – 5.88% $0.16 $0.05 AEE 24/07/2026 0.1000 0.00% $0.28 $0.10 AEU 24/07/2026 0.3900 6.76% 6.76% $0.75 $0.22 AGE 24/07/2026 0.0500 – 3.70% – 3.70% $0.06 $0.02 $0.080 60.0% 60.0% AKN 24/07/2026 0.0200 – 7.41% – 7.41% $0.03 $0.01 ASN 24/07/2026 0.0400 7.32% 7.32% $0.13 $0.04 BKY 24/07/2026 0.5000 5.38% 5.38% $0.70 $0.37 BMN 24/07/2026 3.2300 1.23% 1.23% $5.25 $2.23 $4.917 52.2% 52.2% BOE 24/07/2026 1.2900 4.84% 4.84% $2.20 $1.00 18.3 $1.621 25.7% 25.7% BSN 24/07/2026 0.0200 – 8.00% – 8.00% $0.08 $0.02 C29 24/07/2026 0.0100 0.00% $0.04 $0.01 CXO 24/07/2026 0.2500 0.00% $0.39 $0.09 $0.300 20.0% 20.0% CXU 24/07/2026 0.1400 15.38% 15.38% $0.16 $0.01 DEV 24/07/2026 0.2800 – 3.70% – 3.70% $0.33 $0.08 $0.410 46.4% 46.4% DYL 24/07/2026 1.3400 2.68% 2.68% $2.97 $1.23 -65.1 $2.202 64.3% 64.3% EL8 24/07/2026 0.2400 – 2.13% – 2.13% $0.50 $0.22 HAR 24/07/2026 0.0800 – 6.82% – 6.82% $0.25 $0.07 I88 24/07/2026 0.1100 -12.50% -12.50% $0.76 $0.10 KOB 24/07/2026 0.0400 16.67% 16.67% $0.09 $0.03 LAM 24/07/2026 0.7600 1.34% 1.34% $0.93 $0.50 LOT 24/07/2026 0.2500 0.00% $3.20 $0.22 $1.793 617.3% 617.3% MEU 24/07/2026 0.0900 1.28% 1.28% $0.19 $0.04 NXG 24/07/2026 13.1800 5.20% 5.20% $20.47 $9.98 -102.2 $19.867 50.7% 50.7% ORP 24/07/2026 0.0900 – 8.16% – 8.16% $0.11 $0.03 PDN 24/07/2026 9.4900 14.15% 14.15% $15.10 $6.03 -627.6 $12.379 30.4% 30.4% PEN 24/07/2026 0.2500 -32.88% -32.88% $1.08 $0.24 SLX 24/07/2026 4.7200 4.25% 4.25% $10.85 $3.45 TOE 24/07/2026 0.5500 0.00% $0.63 $0.17 WCN 24/07/2026 0.0200 0.00% $0.03 $0.01

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