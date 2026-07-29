ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.345 9.52% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.600 -17.56%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.830 8.36% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 16.350 -8.40%
LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.640 7.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.290 -8.33%
CSL – CSL LIMITED 128.070 7.15% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.105 -7.92%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.375 7.14% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 5.340 -5.99%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.960 5.28% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.265 -5.95%
APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 23.780 5.27% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.090 -4.92%
EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 18.880 5.06% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.920 -4.62%
SGP – STOCKLAND 4.440 4.96% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.540 -4.51%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 16.350 4.81% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.680 -4.27%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 55.620 4.75% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 10.100 -4.17%
JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 81.800 4.67% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.390 -3.97%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.910 4.60% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.100 -3.95%
SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.470 4.44% MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.535 -3.76%
SEK – SEEK LIMITED 14.680 4.41% MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.905 -3.72%
HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.030 4.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.470 -3.52%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.050 4.12% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.415 -3.49%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 70.470 4.11% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 24.930 -3.48%
FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.150 4.03% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.270 -3.42%
ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 19.700 4.01% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.670 -3.19%

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