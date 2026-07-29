ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.345
|9.52%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.600
|-17.56%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.830
|8.36%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|16.350
|-8.40%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.640
|7.88%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.290
|-8.33%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|128.070
|7.15%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.105
|-7.92%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.375
|7.14%
|ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED
|5.340
|-5.99%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|17.960
|5.28%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.265
|-5.95%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|23.780
|5.27%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.090
|-4.92%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|18.880
|5.06%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.920
|-4.62%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|4.440
|4.96%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.540
|-4.51%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|16.350
|4.81%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.680
|-4.27%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|55.620
|4.75%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|10.100
|-4.17%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|81.800
|4.67%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.390
|-3.97%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.910
|4.60%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.100
|-3.95%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.470
|4.44%
|MLX – METALS X LIMITED
|1.535
|-3.76%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|14.680
|4.41%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.905
|-3.72%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.030
|4.14%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.470
|-3.52%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.050
|4.12%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.415
|-3.49%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|70.470
|4.11%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|24.930
|-3.48%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|13.150
|4.03%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.270
|-3.42%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.700
|4.01%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.670
|-3.19%
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