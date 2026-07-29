Cosmofluencer and World Space Academy Team Up for Global Exposure in Space Education

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MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Australia-based Centelon Group’s astronomy outreach arm – Cosmofluencer, has recently teamed up with the World Space Academy (WSA) with the common goal of strengthening space education among the next generation.

The idea is to blend Cosmofluencer’s hands-on science-communication and student-engagement experience with World Space Academy’s international education frameworks to make astronomy accessible to all.

The partnership is dedicated to inspiring students, promoting innovation, and fostering international collaboration. This will be achieved through interactive summer workshops, project-based learning modules, and science-communication training that exposes students to real-world space topics and career pathways.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to make astronomy more accessible, inspiring, and future-ready for students by combining hands-on outreach with international learning frameworks," said Navdeep Singh, Founder – World Space Academy.

The 14 Days ISEI Summer Workshop

The first offering from the partnership is a Summer Workshop from the International Space Education Institute (ISEI), a leading organization in Leipzig, Germany. Founded in 2005, ISEI was set up to inspire young adults to take up careers in Space.

The ISEI, through WSA, annually offers the Summer Workshop, as a 14-day immersive session on-campus, that blends theoretical knowledge with industrial exposure. With a focus on rover design and fabrication, this one-of-a-kind workshop seeks to introduce students to space technology and innovation through hands-on learning.

"At ISEI, we believe the future of space exploration begins with young minds who are given the chance to build, experiment, and dream boldly," said Ralf Heckel, Founder of ISEI. "Through this program, we want students to experience the excitement of rover design while discovering how innovation, teamwork, and curiosity can shape the space technologies of tomorrow."

The program is open to schools that value future-ready learning for their students. Based on the pre-determined eligibility criteria, a batch of 15 students will be selected to participate in the program to be conducted in Leipzig, Germany.

Besides the daily fabrication workshops and team assignments, the program also seeks to offer students a glimpse into German culture through city experiences.

Why This Program Matters

The global space sector is entering a period of remarkable growth, driven by increasing government investment and rising private-sector participation. As the industry expands, it is creating new opportunities across engineering, robotics, manufacturing, data systems, and future-focused innovation.

Yet space remains underrepresented in school curricula, leaving a gap between classroom learning and real-world industry exposure. Workshops like this help bridge that gap by making space education more accessible, practical, and inspiring for the next generation.

"Such programs are essential if we want young learners to be truly prepared for the careers of tomorrow," says Cosmofluencer founder Paul Savio. "They give students early exposure to space science, hands-on learning, and the confidence to explore a future in this fast-growing field."

For schools and parents, the value is clear: this is not just an educational experience, but a meaningful step toward preparing children for the emerging opportunities in the space economy.

Discover more on the program and how to take part – https://cosmofluencer.space/wsa-international-summer-workshop-program/

About Cosmofluencer

Cosmofluencer (https://cosmofluencer.space/) is a vibrant network of space enthusiasts brought together by a shared passion for exploring the cosmos and uncovering its mysteries. Our mission is simple: to demystify space science and build an inclusive community of astrophiles, making space knowledge accessible to all.

About World Space Academy

The World Space Academy (https://worldspaceacademy.com/) was constituted to enhance the standards and opportunities in the field of Space Exploration and Research. The company is committed to providing a common platform for exchange of ideas for collaborative research that expands learning to the roots of society.

Media Contact

Cosmofluencer Team

helpdesk@cosmofluencer.com

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