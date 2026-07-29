DT Infrastructure (DTI) awards TCL Solar landmark 720MW Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Projects, accelerating the future of Back Contact solar technology

PR NewsWire | Jul 29 2026

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MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – TCL Solar is proud to announce it has been awarded the module supply contract by DT Infrastructure (DTI) for the delivery of Edify Energy’s 720MW Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Stations in Central Queensland, Australia with installation expected to commence in early Q2 2027. The project will deploy TCL Solar Back Contact (BC) modules featuring module efficiencies of up to 24.2%, a 30-year performance warranty, and a 15-year product warranty.



Signing ceremony group photo: Frank Zhang, Director of SunPower Corporation Australia Pty Ltd. and President of International Business, Global Sales & Marketing Center, TCL Solar. Adam Farquer, Project Director at DT Infrastructure and other key representatives.

At 720MWp, the Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Stations will together, become the largest solar project in the world to utilise back contact solar technology, marking a major milestone in the evolution of utility-scale solar power and reinforcing the growing confidence in BC technology for large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

"This award represents a pivotal moment not only for TCL Solar, but for the future of back contact technology in utility-scale applications," said Frank Zhang, Director of SunPower Corporation Australia Pty Ltd. and President of International Business, Global Sales & Marketing Center, TCL Solar. "It demonstrates that BC technology has evolved beyond premium residential markets and is now ready to deliver unparalleled value at the largest scales of solar deployment. As Director of SunPower Corporation Australia, we are fully committed to DT Infrastructure, supported by our Australian professional team with extensive experience. Established since 2008, the TCL SunPower Australian office, has been the longest solar provider in Australia. Our local team, in hand with TCL Zhonghuan’s HQ support, will ensure on-time delivery and smooth project execution."

"Projects of this scale are built on collaboration. We’re proud to partner with TCL Solar to deliver the module supply for the Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Station and look forward to working together to deliver a safe, high-quality outcome," said Adam Farquer, Project Director at DT Infrastructure. "The project not only represents a major investment in Australia’s renewable energy future but also provides an opportunity to deploy innovative back contact technology at utility scale."

Building on four decades of Back Contact innovation

Following the integration of SunPower into TCL’s renewable energy portfolio in March 2025, forming TCL SunPower, the group now sells two solar module brands: TCL Solar and SunPower. Since 1985, SunPower has been recognized as the pioneer of back contact solar technology, developing some of the industry’s most efficient and reliable solar products. The expertise now also continues through TCL Solar, bringing decades of research, intellectual property, and TCL ‘s manufacturing excellence to a new generation of solar projects.

Throughout its history, SunPower has demonstrated the scalability of back contact technology through some of the world’s most notable solar developments. Among these projects was "Solar Star" in California, USA, a 579MW solar power station that became the world’s largest operating solar farm upon completion in 2015. Built with approximately 1.7 million SunPower Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) panels across more than 13 square kilometres, Solar Star showcased the potential of high-efficiency back contact technology at a utility scale. Further demonstrating TCL SunPower’s industry leadership, the Limondale Solar Farm in Australia was built with 349MW of SunPower Performance panels. When it became operational in 2021, Limondale was the largest solar farm in Australia. These projects helped establish the credibility of TCL SunPower and the Back Contact technology, paving the way for the next generation of utility-scale developments such as Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap.

Delivering transformational impact for Queensland

Located in Central Queensland, approximately 75km south of Rockhampton and 40km north of Biloela on the traditional lands of the Gaangalu Nation People, Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap are, together, one of Australia’s most ambitious renewable energy projects.

Developed by Edify Energy, the Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Stations combine large-scale solar generation with advanced energy storage. Once operational, the project is expected to generate up to 1,589,000MWh of renewable energy annually. Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap Solar Power Stations are supporting the decarbonisation of one of Australia’s largest industrial energy users while strengthening Queensland’s low-carbon energy future.

Discover more on www.tclsolar.com

About SunPower Corporation Australia Pty Ltd.

SunPower Corporation Australia Pty Ltd (TCL SunPower) is the Australian subsidiary of TCL Zhonghuan (TZE), the solar manufacturing division of TCL Group, a world-leading manufacturer of consumer electronics (#2 in TV Shipments) and white-goods, which reported USD 44.9 billion in revenue in 2024. Established in 2008, TCL SunPower is one of Australia’s longest-serving solar providers, supplying the Australian and Pacific markets with two leading module brands: TCL Solar and SunPower.

About TCL Zhonghuan

TCL Zhonghuan (TZE) is a Tier One global solar manufacturer and a technology leader across the photovoltaic value chain. Founded in 1958, the company has played a defining role in the development of the global PV industry, beginning monocrystalline silicon R&D in 1969. With full vertical integration from ingots and wafers through to modules, TZE became the world’s #1 silicon wafer manufacturer in 2024, achieving 18.9% global production capacity share. Ongoing innovation is supported by over 4,600 solar-specific patents, alongside advanced manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition of SunPower in 2025 and DAS Solar in 2026, further strengthens TZE’s position in high-efficiency Back Contact and premium solar technologies.

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