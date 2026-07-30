As Geopolitical Forces Shape Australian Markets, Mitrade Announces Bloomberg.com Partnership for a Better-Informed Financial World

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global broker Mitrade today announced a partnership with Bloomberg.com as geopolitical developments influence Australian currency, commodity and equity markets. For traders navigating these cross-border movements, timely news and broader context are becoming increasingly important.

Earlier this year, conflict in the Middle East interrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and drove sharp volatility in global oil prices. Weeks later, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate to 4.35%, citing conflict-related fuel pressures alongside elevated domestic inflation, with implications for the Australian dollar, bond yields and equity indices. Intervals between a geopolitical event and its local market consequence keeps shortening.

Against this backdrop, Mitrade’s partnership with Bloomberg.com reflects the growing importance of credible business and financial information in understanding increasingly interconnected global markets. Bloomberg.com offers expert insights, custom watchlists, data tools, and 24/7 live TV and radio, helping its users connect the dots between markets, policy and global business.

"Australian traders operate in markets where information is abundant, but credibility is not. Bloomberg.com’s trusted reporting and analysis bring depth to our commitment to market access and trader education," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade Australia. "From today, selected Mitrade Pro clients receive Bloomberg.com subscriptions, helping them make better-informed decisions. This is a first step: we hope to deepen the synergy between Mitrade’s trader-first approach and Bloomberg.com’s global perspective in the coming year."

To date, Mitrade has received 65 industry awards across global and regional categories. Its recent accolades include Regulated Broker of the Year Global and Best Broker Education Global from International Business Magazine, and Best CFD Broker Global from Global Business & Finance Magazine. Together, these accolades recognise Mitrade’s continued progress across regulatory standards, trader education and CFD brokerage.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 7M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with millisecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Rudi’s View: TechOne, Banks & Wesfarmers

4:52 PM - Rudi's View
2
Opportunity In Aristocrat Leisure’s Pullback

1:38 PM - Australia
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 30, 2026

10:57 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
The Short Report – 30 Jul 2026

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
AI Infrastructure: From Capex To Productivity

10:00 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-07-2026

Jul 03 2026 - Australia
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-07-26

Jul 06 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: India Boosts U308 Demand

Jul 14 2026 - Weekly Reports
4
Material Matters: Copper, Aluminium And Zircon

Jul 13 2026 - Commodities
5
ASIC Watch: Car Loan Distributor Fees Draw Regulatory Fire

Jul 03 2026 - Australia
6
Uranium Week: Boss Energy’s Upside Surprise

Jul 07 2026 - Weekly Reports