ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-07-26

Daily Market Reports | Jul 30 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.590 9.08% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 -26.09% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 37.890 6.67% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 0.985 -10.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 57.790 3.90% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 3.620 -8.82% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.210 2.68% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.100 -8.55% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.250 2.64% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 2.830 -8.41% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.790 2.20% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -7.89% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 46.630 2.19% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.590 -7.81% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.480 2.04% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.435 -7.45% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 25.420 1.97% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.900 -7.22% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 168.410 1.83% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.700 -6.57% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.300 1.77% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.635 -5.93% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.960 1.72% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.490 -5.83% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 1.57% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.200 -5.80% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.220 1.44% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.650 -5.68% XRO – XERO LIMITED 71.480 1.43% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.500 -5.66% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 12.470 1.38% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.660 -5.61% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.010 1.15% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.150 -5.17% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 1.12% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 10.370 -5.12% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 19.870 1.12% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 4.700 -5.05% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 30.990 1.11% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.475 -5.00%

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