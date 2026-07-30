Opportunity In Aristocrat Leisure’s Pullback

Australia | 1:38 PM

The Chartist sees a healthy pause in Aristocrat Leisure shares, following the breakout, setting the stage for another leg higher.

By The Chartist

Technical discussion

Reasons to be cautiously optimistic:

Management has reiterated its US$1bn FY29 interactive revenue target.

Content franchises continue to dominate.

AI could be an opportunity rather than a threat for incumbent slot suppliers.

A 1% rise in market share equates to an estimated US $11m in revenue.

Has pushed above a zone of resistance with conviction.

A straight-line leg higher had taken ALL above a solid zone of resistance during our last review. It looked overbought in the short term, so a small retracement or period of consolidation was on the agenda.

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