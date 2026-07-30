Propel Health Australia Highlights Emerging Research into Fulvic Acid and Microplastics

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BRISBANE, Australia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Propel Health is highlighting new laboratory research published in Science of the Total Environment showing that fulvic acid can interact directly with microplastic particles under controlled conditions.

The study examined how fulvic acid, a naturally occurring compound widely used to support mineral absorption, gut health and antioxidant activity, interacted with microplastic particles under laboratory conditions.

Researchers found that fulvic acid attached to the surface of the particles and altered their surface characteristics.

The findings may help scientists better understand how naturally occurring compounds such as fulvic acid interact with microplastics, laying the foundation for future research into their potential relevance to human health.

Why the Findings Matter

Microplastics are now widely present in food, water and air, and researchers are increasingly investigating how these particles move through the environment and interact with other substances.

Grant Jenkins, Physiologist and Product Development Director at Propel Health Australia, said the study builds on decades of scientific interest in fulvic acid and highlights another potential area for future research.

"Fulvic acid has been widely studied by researchers and long valued by many health practitioners for its naturally occurring trace minerals and its role in supporting nutrient availability, antioxidant activity and gut health. This study adds another fascinating dimension by demonstrating that fulvic acid can also interact with microplastic particles under laboratory conditions."

He added:

"While these findings are still at an early stage, they open the door to an exciting new area of research. As scientists continue to investigate how the body responds to modern environmental exposures, naturally occurring compounds like fulvic acid may prove to be an important part of that conversation."

Fulvic acid is naturally present in nutritional products including Propel Health Australia’s fulvic acid mineral supplement, Daily Bio-Minerals <https://propelhealthaustralia.com/products/daily-bio-minerals-fulvic-acid>.

Further research is still needed before any conclusions can be made about fulvic acid and microplastic removal in the human body.

Reference Wang X, Wang X, Zhu W, et al. Insight into interactions between microplastics and fulvic acid: Mechanisms affected by microplastics type. Science of the Total Environment. 2024.

About Propel Health Australia

Propel Health Australia develops evidence-informed nutritional supplements and educational resources focused on gut health, healthy ageing and performance nutrition. Its products are stocked in more than 550 pharmacies and health food stores across Australia.

CONTACT:

Propel Health Australia

hello@propelhealthaustralia.com

https://propelhealthaustralia.com/



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