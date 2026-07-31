ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.630 13.08% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.370 12.86% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 3.410 -5.80% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.100 11.52% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.570 -5.21% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.610 10.29% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.695 -4.24% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.690 9.67% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 36.300 -4.20% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.320 8.64% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.310 -4.15% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.750 8.36% CSL – CSL LIMITED 123.060 -3.81% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.135 8.10% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.190 -2.99% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.550 8.05% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.860 -2.84% DPM – DPM METALS INC 52.990 7.97% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.980 -2.79% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.050 7.77% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 160.710 -2.68% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.040 7.73% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.860 -2.66% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.090 7.67% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 45.420 -2.59% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.690 7.12% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.890 -2.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.420 7.05% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 13.690 -2.49% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.115 5.69% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 24.730 -2.48% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.980 5.48% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.060 -2.48% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.270 5.40% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.020 -2.33% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 0.895 5.29% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.170 -2.25% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.840 5.19% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.570 -2.11%

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