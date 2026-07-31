ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-07-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|3.630
|13.08%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|-5.88%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.370
|12.86%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|3.410
|-5.80%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|18.100
|11.52%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|18.570
|-5.21%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.610
|10.29%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.695
|-4.24%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.690
|9.67%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|36.300
|-4.20%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.320
|8.64%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.310
|-4.15%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.750
|8.36%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|123.060
|-3.81%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.135
|8.10%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.190
|-2.99%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.550
|8.05%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|21.860
|-2.84%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|52.990
|7.97%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.980
|-2.79%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.050
|7.77%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|160.710
|-2.68%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.040
|7.73%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|27.860
|-2.66%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.090
|7.67%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|45.420
|-2.59%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|13.690
|7.12%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|6.890
|-2.55%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.420
|7.05%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|13.690
|-2.49%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.115
|5.69%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|24.730
|-2.48%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|15.980
|5.48%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|9.060
|-2.48%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.270
|5.40%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.020
|-2.33%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|0.895
|5.29%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.170
|-2.25%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.840
|5.19%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.570
|-2.11%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On