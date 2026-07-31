Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 August 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:36 AM

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This story features AMPOL LIMITED.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALD

The company is included in ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

Volatility is never far from stocks and markets in 2026, and this week has once again demonstrated it remains the trend du jour for both traders and investors.

Say what, say it again! Just to prove the point, the above statement is a repeat from last week and reinforces, now more than ever, that heading into the August reporting season, knowing your stocks might help you traverse the volatility vortex.

The ASX200 has managed to advance more than 2.5% this week and now sits around -2% below its 52-week high.

The big news on Wednesday was the lower-than-expected June quarter CPI print, which saw the market price out an August rate hike.

Luci Ellis announced Westpac Economics no longer expects additional rate hikes in 2026, although the Monetary Policy Board (MPB) is likely to maintain a hawkish posture until inflation risks fully subside.

The Australian rates market is now pricing just 1bp of tightening at the RBA’s August meeting and 14bp of hikes for the remainder of 2026, down from a full 25bp hike for November priced in last week.

Information Technology, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary were the top-performing sectors, in that order. Both Information Technology and Health Care still down more than -40% over the past 12 months.

Financials, Materials and Consumer Staples also joined the rally, each rising more than 2% for the week.

The on-again, off-again AI momentum trade took exposed investors on a wild ride, capitulating after the FOMC left interest rates on hold on Thursday.

Citadel, the master of the hedge fund universe, was ready and waiting to acquire the portfolio of the Situational Awareness hedge fund after it succumbed to margin calls. That, alongside a strong Microsoft earnings result, reignited the AI, memory and broader technology trade. Time will tell how durable the rally proves to be.

Ructions in the Middle East continued and, despite renewed attempts at peace, it still resembles an on-again, off-again forever war as countries scramble to redirect oil flows away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

One thing is for sure: Australia’s refineries are minting cash, as highlighted by Ampol’s ((ALD)) quarterly update.

Looking ahead to next week, the August reporting season gathers momentum, so stay abreast of what’s happening with the FNArena calendar, https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Until then the team at FNArena wishes you a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

Carbar is merging with Carasti and is seeking $10m in funding to support global expansion

Basalt has joined the bidding process for StraitNZ’s ferry business

Emeco Holdings ((EHL)) is in talks to acquire struggling mining services company National Group

KKR is considering reviving a lower takeover offer for Pepper Money ((PPM))

Monvia ((MON)) debuted on the ASX following a $17.5m initial public offering with shares trading higher on debut

Larry Emdur’s whisky brand The Ben Buckler has raised fresh funding at a $10m valuation to support expansion into the USA

Evolution Mining ((EVN)) to acquire Carnaby Resources ((CNB)) in a $213m all-scrip transaction

EQT increased its takeover offer for Perpetual ((PPT)), valuing the company at $2.6bn

Dexus ((DXS)) sold three office properties for $715m, exceeding its FY27 asset divestment target

Seek Growth Fund ((SEK)) is exploring the sale of a stake worth more than $500m in its education business

Tokio Marine is assessing a potential acquisition of Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) or Suncorp Group ((SUN)) as part of its Australian expansion strategy

Advanced Innergy Holdings’ ((AIH)) Australian Industrial Holdings has completed its acquisition of Matrix Composites & Engineering ((MCE))

The proposed $1bn sale of Perth Radiological has slowed as doctor shareholders negotiate with Bain Capital and Pacific Equity Partners

Affinity Equity Partners is considering a break-up sale of Scottish Pacific

WAM Income Maximiser ((WMX)) has launched a $151m capital raising

Saturn Metals ((STN)) has launched a $100m equity raising to fund development of the Apollo Hill gold project in Western Australia

Vysarn ((VYS)) has launched a $64m equity raising to fund acquisitions and support future growth

Hancock Prospecting has backed G50 Corp’s ((G50)) $20m equity raising to accelerate exploration in Arizona and Nevada

Lakes Blue Energy ((LKO)) has launched an $8m equity raising

Myer Holdings ((MYR)) has issued a profit warning, citing inflation, higher interest rates and weaker housing conditions as headwinds

Independent expert backs Energy Fuels’ takeover of Astron Corporation ((ATR)) despite the lower value of the offer following the decline in Energy Fuels’ share price

KordaMentha extends the sale process for the Whyalla Steelworks

Igneo Infrastructure Partners acquires Green Squares Energy for more than $50m to launch Australian distributed energy platform Vertis

Pacific Equity Partners secures exclusivity to acquire Qscan Group in a deal valued at around $900m

A Calvary-led consortium improves its takeover bid for Healthscope

GreenPoint Energy explores a $1.5bn sale, with existing shareholders Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan also looking to exit their stakes

Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) attracts takeover speculation as it restructures its business amid challenging market conditions

BHP Group ((BHP)) delays a potential $10bn divestment of its BHP Mitsubishi Alliance coal assets

Vitol considers selling its remaining stake in Viva Energy Group ((VEA))

Web Travel Group ((WEB)) launches a $90m share buyback and upgrades earnings guidance

SCX.ai secures backing from Frazis Capital Partners, Wilson Asset Management and Ellerston Capital ahead of its $40m initial public offering

Quadrant Private Equity and HPS Investment Partners explore a $1.6bn debt recapitalisation for Fitness & Lifestyle Group

Short sellers increase positions in SpaceX ahead of the expiry of insider lock-up restrictions

Perpetual ((PPT)) rejected EQT’s $2.6bn takeover proposal but granted limited due diligence access to support further discussions

Infrastructure investors are exploring the acquisition of stakes in Perth Airport as shareholders restart a sale process

Private equity firms are competing to acquire oOh!media ((OML)) as the takeover process advances

Morrison is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Optus from Singapore Telecommunications in a private investment deal valued at more than $2bn

AirTrunk secured US$2.3bn in green financing to support the expansion of its Malaysian data centre operations

Novigi is seeking a new private equity investor to fund its next phase of growth

Nicolab is seeking to raise $6m ahead of a planned ASX listing

Ironbark is targeting its largest private wealth acquisition after securing funding from Merchant Investment Management

Morrison is reviewing strategic options for utility provider Altogether Group

Volue has offered $565m to acquire Energy One ((EOL)) via a scheme of arrangement

Service Stream ((SSM)) has emerged as the leading bidder for Programmed in a sale process valuing the business at around $1bn

Janus Henderson has acquired three Insignia Financial ((IFL)) funds management businesses overseeing around $33bn in assets

Ingenia Communities Group ((INA)) is seeking funding partners for its takeover bid for Peet ((PPC))

Apax has launched the sale of Pickles Auctions in a process expected to value the business at more than $1bn

Crimson Australia has formally launched its takeover bid for Kip McGrath Education Centres ((KME))

Brett Blundy’s BBFIT Investments has agreed to acquire the Bras N Things, Bonds, Berlei and Sheridan brands in a deal valued at around $700m

Canva’s revenue growth of around 30% has reinforced its reported US$42bn valuation ahead of a potential IPO

Centuria Capital Group’s ((CNI)) Bass refinanced loans to Bathla became distressed within three months

Situational Awareness is seeking fresh capital and selling assets after losses on AI infrastructure investments triggered margin calls

Firmus is seeking approval for a US$2bn equity raising to fund Australian AI projects

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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