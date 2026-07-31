Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 31 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

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Our top ten news from 23 July 2026 to 30 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Short Report – 23 Jul 2026

Thursday 23 July 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – The Market In Numbers – 25 Jul 2026

Saturday 25 July 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

3 – In Brief: Catapult Sports, Hazer Group & ResMed

Friday 24 July 2026

This week’s In Brief’s focuses on Catapult’s SaaS growth, Hazer’s clean hydrogen milestones and ResMed’s portfolio repositioning through acquisitions and divestments

4 – Uranium Week: New Record, But Sentiment Rules

Tuesday 28 July 2026

Paladin Energy delivered another operational ‘beat’ as uranium stocks continue to be seen as undervalued against strengthening U308 prices and long-term supply deficits

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-07-26

Monday 27 July 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Rudi’s View: Pre-August Picks In Resources, Retail & Small Caps

Thursday 23 July 2026

Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 July 2026

Friday 24 July 2026

Our top ten news stories from 16 July 2026 to 23 July 2026

8 – South32 Targets Growth Through Transformation

Thursday 23 July 2026

South32’s transformation into a copper and zinc-focused miner is gathering pace, with analysts highlighting production growth, a stronger balance sheet and an increasingly attractive valuation

9 – The Second Death Of SaaS

Monday 27 July 2026

SaaS is most definitely dead and buried, argues GenInnov CEO Nilesh Jasani. Now the industry, and the world at large, must find out what sustainable future businesses will look like

10 – The Short Report – 30 Jul 2026

Thursday 30 July 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

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Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

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