Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 31 July 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 23 July 2026 to 30 July 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Thursday 23 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

2 – The Market In Numbers – 25 Jul 2026 Saturday 25 July 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

3 – In Brief: Catapult Sports, Hazer Group & ResMed Friday 24 July 2026 This week’s In Brief’s focuses on Catapult’s SaaS growth, Hazer’s clean hydrogen milestones and ResMed’s portfolio repositioning through acquisitions and divestments

4 – Uranium Week: New Record, But Sentiment Rules Tuesday 28 July 2026 Paladin Energy delivered another operational ‘beat’ as uranium stocks continue to be seen as undervalued against strengthening U308 prices and long-term supply deficits

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-07-26 Monday 27 July 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Rudi’s View: Pre-August Picks In Resources, Retail & Small Caps Thursday 23 July 2026 Freshly updated stock picked sector favourites, Best Buys and Conviction Calls in Australia

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 July 2026 Friday 24 July 2026 Our top ten news stories from 16 July 2026 to 23 July 2026

8 – South32 Targets Growth Through Transformation Thursday 23 July 2026 South32’s transformation into a copper and zinc-focused miner is gathering pace, with analysts highlighting production growth, a stronger balance sheet and an increasingly attractive valuation

9 – The Second Death Of SaaS Monday 27 July 2026 SaaS is most definitely dead and buried, argues GenInnov CEO Nilesh Jasani. Now the industry, and the world at large, must find out what sustainable future businesses will look like

10 – The Short Report – 30 Jul 2026 Thursday 30 July 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms