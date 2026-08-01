The Market In Numbers – 1 Aug 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

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The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
NZ50 13699.280 -0.53% 0.00% 0.57% 1.11% 0.57%
All Ordinaries 9137.00 2.19% 0.00% 1.68% 1.27% 1.68%
S&P ASX 200 8976.80 2.33% 0.00% 2.26% 3.01% 2.26%
S&P ASX 300 8899.50 2.30% 0.00% 2.12% 2.50% 2.12%
Communication Services 1639.40 4.19% 0.00% 1.00% -5.82% 1.00%
Consumer Discretionary 4030.20 4.23% 0.00% 0.87% 0.93% 0.87%
Consumer Staples 13344.40 2.06% 0.00% 0.02% 14.86% 0.02%
Energy 10646.20 0.16% 0.00% 12.21% 27.26% 12.21%
Financials 9895.50 1.55% 0.00% 5.84% 5.99% 5.84%
Health Care 26634.00 5.70% 0.00% 2.27% -21.18% 2.27%
Industrials 8344.80 1.55% 0.00% -1.35% -0.96% -1.35%
Info Technology 1770.30 8.50% 0.00% -2.79% -17.82% -2.79%
Materials 23187.90 1.97% 0.00% -0.85% 9.78% -0.85%
Real Estate 3638.10 3.34% 0.00% -0.39% -8.27% -0.39%
Utilities 9587.80 0.27% 0.00% -0.95% -0.72% -0.95%
A-REITs 1694.40 3.28% 0.00% -0.08% -7.20% -0.08%
All Technology Index 2939.20 6.36% 0.00% -3.02% -13.46% -3.02%
Banks 4208.50 2.17% 0.00% 7.62% 3.44% 7.62%
Gold Index 15150.90 0.77% 0.00% 0.95% -18.86% 0.95%
Metals & Mining 7957.90 1.94% 0.00% -0.90% 9.51% -0.90%

The World

Index 01 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
FTSE100 10868.05 1.23% 0.00% 3.53% 9.33% 3.53%
DAX30 25629.24 2.11% 0.00% 2.53% 4.65% 2.53%
Hang Seng 25884.43 3.69% 0.00% 13.13% 0.12% 13.13%
Nikkei 225 64362.02 -0.39% 0.00% -8.14% 27.86% -8.14%
NZ50 13699.280 -0.53% 0.00% 0.57% 1.11% 0.57%
DJIA 52485.03 1.04% 0.00% 0.32% 8.51% 0.32%
S&P500 7489.72 1.05% 0.00% -0.13% 8.61% -0.13%
Nasdaq Comp 25373.85 1.59% 0.00% -3.20% 8.35% -3.20%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
Gold (oz) 4102.50 1.31% 0.00% 1.78% -6.47% 1.78%
Silver (oz) 59.00 2.34% 0.00% 0.42% -24.28% 0.42%
Copper (lb) 6.4700 2.70% 0.00% 4.81% 13.87% 4.81%
Aluminium (lb) 1.4551 0.06% 0.00% 3.46% 8.79% 3.46%
Nickel (lb) 7.6883 -1.48% 0.00% 2.98% 2.68% 2.98%
Zinc (lb) 1.6511 0.70% 0.00% 4.37% 18.48% 4.37%
Uranium (lb) weekly 86.25 0.88% 0.00% 1.47% 5.18% 1.47%
Iron Ore (t) 98.25 -0.22% 0.00% -2.00% -8.29% -2.00%

Energy

Index 01 Aug 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY27)
West Texas Crude 83.90 -9.20% 0.00% 19.14% 46.12% 19.14%
Brent Crude 89.30 -11.28% 0.00% 21.55% 46.75% 21.55%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

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