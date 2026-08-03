ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.320 17.31% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.089 -5.32%
ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.170 10.38% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 17.800 -3.84%
4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.960 9.09% DPM – DPM METALS INC 50.980 -3.79%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.815 7.08% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 9.300 -3.63%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 5.760 6.67% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 7.230 -3.08%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.860 6.29% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 3.310 -2.93%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.730 6.25% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.220 5.88% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.190 -2.67%
SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.495 5.32% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.080 -2.41%
MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 4.86% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 18.180 -2.31%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.230 4.53% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.020 -2.19%
SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 14.910 4.41% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.790 -2.11%
MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.615 4.24% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -2.08%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.460 4.00% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.000 -2.03%
NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.430 3.94% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.600 -1.93%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.640 3.94% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.690 -1.91%
MLX – METALS X LIMITED 1.635 3.81% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.470 -1.80%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.940 3.74% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 13.830 -1.71%
LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.750 3.73% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.080 -1.69%
QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.320 3.72% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 2.980 -1.65%

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