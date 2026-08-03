Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – Jul 2026

Australia | 11:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( [0] => ((RPL)) [1] => ((ARG)) [2] => ((ALI)) [3] => ((PPT)) [4] => ((PIC)) [5] => ((WMX)) [6] => ((PIA)) ) [1] => Array ( [0] => RPL [1] => ARG [2] => ALI [3] => PPT [4] => PIC [5] => WMX [6] => PIA ) )

List StockArray ( [0] => RPL [1] => ARG [2] => ALI [3] => PPT [4] => PIC [5] => WMX [6] => PIA )

This story features REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED, and other companies.

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RPL

The company is included in ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Download related file: IIR_LMI_Monthly_July_2026

Independent Investment Research updates developments in Australia's listed investment trust and provides comparative data.

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market.

Note: For comprehensive comparative data tables for LICs and ETFs please see the document attached.

IIR LMI Research

This edition reviews material developments across the Australian Listed Managed Investments market during June 2026 and incorporates material subsequent events announced up to 30 July 2026.

The focus is analytical and qualitative, with particular attention to capital management, governance, new issuance, premium and discount dynamics, manager economics and the continuing competitive pressure from active ETFs.

The appendix tables reproduce the IIR Rating currently held on each security’s approved research register. These ratings are not reviewed, reassessed or amended as part of this newsletter.

Readers should refer to the latest issuer-specific IIR research report and Investment Committee-approved rating. Commentary in this edition should therefore be read as market and structural analysis rather than as a restatement or amendment of any issuer rating.

The newsletter prioritises material developments. The absence of commentary on a vehicle does not imply a change in rating, coverage or analytical conviction.

Expanded analytical treatment is given to the Regal, Argo and Perpetual listed-investment platforms. This editorial ordering reflects their current relevance within the IIR review program; each vehicle is assessed under the same independent analytical standards.

Source and cut-off note. Information is current to 30 July 2026 and has been checked against RBA, APRA, Australian Government Budget, ASX and issuer announcements. Events announced after 30 June are identified as subsequent events.

Section 1 — Executive Summary

• Regal ((RPL)) is the leading manager-platform development in this edition. Preliminary 1H26 guidance points to normalised NPAT of at least $90 million, performance fees of at least $115 million, FUM of approximately $21.4 billion and strong net inflows. The listed vehicles RF1, RG8 and RG1 must nevertheless be assessed separately for performance, fees, liquidity and discount management.

• Argo ((ARG)) continues to defend the traditional LIC proposition actively. ARG combines scale, a 0.14% management expense ratio, franking capacity, regular disclosure and an on-market buy-back. ((ALI)) adds differentiated global infrastructure exposure, but carries separate currency, valuation and interest-rate sensitivities.

• Perpetual ((PPT)) provides two distinct rated listed-investment exposures. ((PIC)) is an actively managed Australian equity LIC where sustained performance and discount control are central; PCI is a floating-rate credit LIT where credit quality, downside protection, liquidity and distribution coverage are the primary tests.

• WAM Income Maximiser ((WMX)) is undertaking a major capital raising. The 29 July offer comprises a $47.0 million placement and a 2-for-5 non-renounceable entitlement offer capable of raising up to approximately $125.4 million, for potential combined proceeds of about $172.4 million.

• ((PIA)) has become the market’s principal governance event. Shareholders approved an off-market equal-access buy-back of up to 100% of shares on 27 July. A related Pengana entity then threatened proceedings seeking to challenge the resolution and restrain implementation.

• Rates remain a two-sided driver. The RBA held the cash rate at 4.35% on 16 June after three increases during 2026. Floating-rate credit benefits mechanically from higher base rates, but refinancing, arrears and default risk also rise. Higher yield is not the same as lower risk.

Conclusion

The Australian listed investment market is undergoing structural selection. Capital is available for vehicles that offer differentiated exposure, income relevance, credible distribution and active management of the listed wrapper.

At the same time, shareholders are less willing to tolerate persistent discounts, weak liquidity, undifferentiated mandates or governance arrangements that prioritise fee-base preservation over shareholder choice.

Regal, Argo and Perpetual illustrate three different strategic responses to that selection process. Regal offers specialist alternatives breadth and manager scale; Argo represents the low-cost, internally managed traditional LIC model while extending into global infrastructure through ALI; and Perpetual provides both active Australian equity and floating-rate credit exposures. Their assessments should therefore be based on different outcome measures rather than a common headline-yield or brand-based framework.

The most important current development is the contrast between two capital-management models. WMX is seeking to increase scale through a large offer priced by reference to NTA, while PIA shareholders have approved a mechanism that may materially reduce scale to provide liquidity near NTA.

Both cases reinforce the same principle: the listed structure is part of the investment proposition and must be managed with the same discipline as the portfolio.

For more: see the document attached.

Independent Investment Research, “IIR”, is an independent investment research house based in Australia and the United States. IIR specialises in the analysis of high quality commissioned research for Brokers, Family Offices and Fund Managers. IIR distributes its research in Asia, United States and the Americas. IIR does not participate in any corporate or capital raising activity and therefore it does not have any inherent bias that may result from research that is linked to any corporate/ capital raising activity.

IIR was established in 2004 under Aegis Equities Research Group of companies to provide investment research to a select group of retail and wholesale clients. Since March 2010, IIR (the Aegis Equities business was sold to Morningstar) has operated independently from Aegis by former Aegis senior executives/shareholders to provide clients with unparalleled research that covers listed and unlisted managed investments, listed companies, structured products, and IPOs. IIR takes great pride in the quality and independence of our analysis, underpinned by high caliber staff and a transparent, proven and rigorous research methodology.

INDEPENDENCE OF RESEARCH ANALYSTS

Research analysts are not directly supervised by personnel from other areas of the Firm whose interests or functions may conflict with those of the research analysts. The evaluation and appraisal of research analysts for purposes of career advancement, remuneration and promotion is structured so that non-research personnel do not exert inappropriate influence over analysts.

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Evaluation and remuneration: The remuneration of research analysts is determined on the basis of a number of factors, including quality, accuracy and value of research, productivity, experience, individual reputation, and evaluations by investor clients.

INDEPENDENCE – ACTIVITIES OF ANALYSTS

IIR restricts research analysts from performing roles that could prejudice, or appear to prejudice, the independence of their research.

Pitches: Research analysts are not permitted to participate in sales pitches for corporate mandates on behalf of a Broker and are not permitted to prepare or review materials for those pitches. Pitch materials by investor clients may not contain the promise of research coverage by IIR.

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DISCLAIMER

This publication has been prepared by Independent Investment Research (Aust) Pty Limited trading as Independent Investment Research (“IIR”) (ABN 11 152 172 079), an corporate authorised representative of Australian Financial Services Licensee (AFSL no. 410381. IIR has been commissioned to prepare this independent research report (the “Report”) and will receive fees for its preparation. Each company specified in the Report (the “Participants”) has provided IIR with information about its current activities. While the information contained in this publication has been prepared with all reasonable care from sources that IIR believes are reliable, no responsibility or liability is accepted by IIR for any errors, omissions or misstatements however caused. In the event that updated or additional information is issued by the “Participants”, subsequent to this publication, IIR is under no obligation to provide further research unless commissioned to do so. Any opinions, forecasts or recommendations reflects the judgment and assumptions of IIR as at the date of publication and may change without notice. IIR and each Participant in the Report, their officers, agents and employees exclude all liability whatsoever, in negligence or otherwise, for any loss or damage relating to this document to the full extent permitted by law. This publication is not and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. Any opinion contained in the Report is unsolicited general information only. Neither IIR nor the Participants are aware that any recipient intends to rely on this Report or of the manner in which a recipient intends to use it. In preparing our information, it is not possible to take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any individual recipient. Investors should obtain individual financial advice from their investment advisor to determine whether opinions or recommendations (if any) contained in this publication are appropriate to their investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs before acting on such opinions or recommendations. This report is intended for the residents of Australia. It is not intended for any person(s) who is resident of any other country. This document does not constitute an offer of services in jurisdictions where IIR or its affiliates do not have the necessary licenses. IIR and/or the Participant, their officers, employees or its related bodies corporate may, from time to time hold positions in any securities included in this Report and may buy or sell such securities or engage in other transactions involving such securities. IIR and the Participant, their directors and associates declare that from time to time they may hold interests in and/or earn brokerage, fees or other benefits from the securities mentioned in this publication.

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