ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 04 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.080 14.60% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.695 -8.87%
360 – LIFE360 INC 28.470 11.38% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 12.790 -6.98%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.170 9.68% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.380 -3.70%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.560 8.93% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.690 -3.58%
CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.770 8.63% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.400 -3.57%
4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.300 8.59% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.595 -3.25%
MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.360 8.06% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 38.760 -2.93%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.410 7.89% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.875 -2.78%
SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.485 7.78% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.530 -2.30%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.760 7.51% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.430 -2.27%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.520 6.78% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 113.500 -2.13%
MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.035 6.70% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.655 -1.50%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.300 6.56% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 13.270 -1.48%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.960 6.55% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.980 -1.38%
ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.570 6.48% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 5.620 -1.23%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.730 6.23% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.480 -1.14%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.515 6.19% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.180 -1.13%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.510 6.04% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.350 -1.07%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.370 5.97% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.580 -1.06%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.445 5.95% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 6.080 -0.98%

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