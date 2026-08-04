South Australian mining technology heads to the US after commercial milestone

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

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ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — South Australian mining technology company DryFlow Magnetics today marks a major commercial milestone with the official ribbon-cutting of its first commercial scale unit, as its Australian-developed waterless mineral processing technology prepares for export to the United States.

Developed in South Australia with support from CSIRO and the South Australian Government, DryFlow’s patented technology enables mining companies to upgrade iron ore and recover certain critical minerals without the large volumes of water required by conventional methods.

As mining companies increasingly look to develop resources in water-scarce regions, DryFlow’s technology was developed to unlock deposits in water stressed regions. The dry magnetics platform offers a more environmentally sensitive and sustainable approach to mineral processing while helping meet growing demand for the high-grade iron ore needed for next generation lower-emissions steelmaking.

The modular production unit unveiled today was designed and manufactured in South Australia and will be shipped to the Western United States for deployment at an operating mine to significantly improve the grade of the ore and open new markets for the mine owners. The project forms part of DryFlow’s expansion into the United States, alongside the establishment of a research laboratory in Texas supporting a collaborative critical minerals research partnership.

The US project will inform the development of DryFlow’s next-generation 200-tonne-per-hour modular commercial system. The first units of this platform will be deployed for validation under a commercial agreement with Peak Iron Mines in South Australia with Federal Government grant assistance.

DryFlow has progressed from Australian research and development to international commercialisation with support from government and private investors. Following a $10 million seed round backed by Orion Industrial Ventures, Virescent Ventures and Taronga Ventures, the company extended the round to $12.5 million in June with additional investment from deep tech VC Significant Ventures, to fund its US expansion.

Australia is the world’s largest exporter of iron ore, and DryFlow’s early commercial traction in Australia and the United States highlights the growing global demand for Australian-developed mining and minerals processing innovation.

Media enquiries

Ben Walsh, Alleato
+61 411 520 012
b.walsh@alleato.com 

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