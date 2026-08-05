ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|21.640
|16.28%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED
|0.105
|14.13%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|31.780
|-3.55%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.530
|13.23%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.100
|-3.23%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.570
|11.76%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|19.290
|-3.16%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|6.140
|11.23%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.695
|-2.87%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.535
|10.31%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|0.890
|-2.73%
|4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED
|4.720
|9.77%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|8.190
|-2.27%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.410
|8.95%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.435
|-2.25%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.190
|8.74%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.630
|-2.23%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.255
|8.66%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.590
|-2.19%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.710
|8.40%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|5.410
|-2.17%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|19.250
|8.39%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.235
|-2.08%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.440
|8.24%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.230
|-2.06%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.405
|8.08%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.790
|-2.00%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.830
|7.96%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.380
|-1.65%
|DPM – DPM METALS INC
|55.080
|7.87%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|5.000
|-1.57%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.900
|7.81%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.440
|-1.45%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.300
|7.72%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.430
|-1.44%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.270
|7.63%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.230
|-1.44%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|11.120
|7.54%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|178.230
|-1.38%
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