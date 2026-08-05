ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.640 16.28% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 14.13% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.780 -3.55% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.530 13.23% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.100 -3.23% SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED 0.570 11.76% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 19.290 -3.16% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 6.140 11.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.695 -2.87% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.535 10.31% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.890 -2.73% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 4.720 9.77% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.190 -2.27% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.410 8.95% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.435 -2.25% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.190 8.74% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.630 -2.23% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.255 8.66% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.590 -2.19% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.710 8.40% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.410 -2.17% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.250 8.39% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -2.08% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.440 8.24% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.230 -2.06% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.405 8.08% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.790 -2.00% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.830 7.96% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.380 -1.65% DPM – DPM METALS INC 55.080 7.87% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 5.000 -1.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.900 7.81% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 5.440 -1.45% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.300 7.72% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.430 -1.44% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.270 7.63% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.230 -1.44% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 11.120 7.54% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 178.230 -1.38%

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