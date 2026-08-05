FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-08-2026

Australia | 2:03 PM

FNArena's Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments.

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT

((CQE)) - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

((CCP)) - Credit Corp

((PNI)) - Pinnacle Investment Management

((VFY)) - Vitrafy Life Sciences

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor:

Subscribers can access the monitor at any time using this link, Corporate Results Monitor, or via the drop-down menu starting from Analysis & Data on the horizontal bar across the website. Whereas previously the day's (often long) list of reporting stocks and result assessments were made available at day's end, the new format allows us to update more regularly during peak times. The list of the day's reporting stocks will build as each day progresses, and the full table of all result assessments will build each day as the season progresses.

At any time, subscribers can print out the table in PDF form using the button provided.

The table includes broker ratings and consensus target price changes and a brief commentary for each reporting company. For further information on the relevance of this information, please see the Guide below.