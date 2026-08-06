Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 06, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:28 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APA BNZ CCP CEN CMM COF CQE (3) FPR GL1 MGH NST ORA ORG PNC PNI (2) RKN RWC SKS SLS STM VAU VGL (2)

STM SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.20

Shaw and Partners rates ((STM)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Sunstone Metals with a $1.40 target price following extensive gold-copper porphyry drilling results from the Bramaderos project in Ecuador.

Highlighting recent exploration at the Porotillo prospect, drill hole PTDD017 returned 196m at 0.62g/t gold equivalent while surface trenching established a continuous 607.71m intersection grading 0.52g/t gold equivalent.

Assay results across the Porotillo, Copete, and Melonal prospects will feed into an updated Bramaderos mineral resource estimate scheduled for late 2026.

Exploration proceeds will also expand drilling at the El Palmar asset to increase copper weightings across its 15moz to 45moz gold-equivalent exploration target.

Amidst record gold prices and active regional M&A, corporate advisors continue discussions with strategic partners regarding potential corporate or project-level transactions, leading the analyst to view the Ecuadorian deposits as a potential tier-one production hub.

This report was published on August 5, 2026.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $1.2

If STM meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 600% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VAU VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $5.30

Jarden rates ((VAU)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden maintains a Neutral rating for Vault Minerals with a $5.20 target price following a strong June quarter delivering 89.3koz of gold production and closing the year with a net cash position of $842m.

Management issued FY27 group production guidance between 355koz and 375koz alongside an elevated all-in sustaining cost range of $3,150/oz to $3,350/oz, prompting the analyst to lift operating cost assumptions by 11% to $3,238/oz.

In addition to sustaining outlays, the company outlined -$339m in separate capital expenditures covering fleet acquisitions and deferred stripping costs, leading to a -14% reduction in the broker's estimates for FY27 underlying EBITDA.

Underground development at the Sugar Zone site commenced on 1 July 2026 to generate construction materials and ore stockpiles ahead of a planned plant restart in the first quarter of FY28.

Awaiting the impending Genesis Minerals ((GMD)) acquisition scheme meeting in September or October 2026, the analyst views the current valuation as fully reflective of the proposed transaction premium and expects future share price movements to closely track the acquiring entity.

This report was published on August 5, 2026.

Target price is $5.20 Current Price is $5.30 Difference: minus $0.1 (current price is over target) .

If VAU meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $6.83, suggesting upside of 20.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 53.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.1, implying annual growth of 90.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 48.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.2, implying annual growth of 51.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VGL VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $2.06

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VGL)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating for Vista International with a $4.00 target price following a "strong" first-half FY26 performance delivering annual recurring revenue of NZ$170m and group revenue up 12% to NZ$86m.

SaaS revenue accelerated 38% year-on-year to NZ$44m to represent over half of total group revenue, while maintaining cost discipline supported operating EBITDA of $12m.

Management upgraded full-year FY26 revenue guidance to between NZ$179m and NZ$184m, supported by a 2% foreign exchange tailwind and an expanded operational excellence contracted backlog of 1,304 sites.

Early commercial traction across Vista Payments generated over NZ$2m in annual recurring revenue run-rate across 11 active clients to validate transaction volume monetisation opportunities.

Expecting second-half FY26 free cash flow to reach neutral levels, the analyst considers long-term targets of NZ$330m revenue and NZ$75m free cash flow achievable as cloud site migrations accelerate.

This report was published on August 4, 2026.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $2.06 Difference: $1.94

If VGL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 94% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.97, suggesting upside of 44.2%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 64.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.3, implying annual growth of 34.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.9.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((VGL)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners reiterates a Buy rating for Vista International with a $3.70 target price following a first-half FY26 result featuring upgraded full-year revenue guidance.

First-half revenue rose 12% year-on-year to NZ$86.3m to land 2% ahead of the broker's estimates, supported by SaaS revenue accelerating 38% to NZ$44m.

Management upgraded full-year FY26 revenue guidance to between NZ$179m and NZ$184m while maintaining EBITDA margin targets of 18% to 20%.

Vista Payments gained strong commercial momentum, securing over NZ$2m in contracted annual recurring revenue across 11 live clients to establish a second structural growth driver.

Expecting free cash flow to inflect positive by FY28 as cloud implementation investments peak, the analyst considers the stock excessively discounted at 3.5x FY26 enterprise value to revenue.

This report was published on August 5, 2026.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $2.06 Difference: $1.64

If VGL meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 80% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.97, suggesting upside of 44.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 134.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 64.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.3, implying annual growth of 34.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.9.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.