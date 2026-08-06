Mitrade Earns AI Award While Keeping Australian Traders in the Decision Seat

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MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CFD broker Mitrade received Global Business Magazine’s 2026 AI Broker of the Year award as the latest AI model powering MitradeGPT rolls out in selected regions, with Australia to follow. It speaks to a central AI debate: how to accelerate research without displacing trader judgement.

Young Australians are testing AI for financial research, even as regulators urge caution over its limits. ASIC’s "Moneysmart Gen Z Financial Behaviours Report 2026" found 18% of Gen Z Australians use AI for financial information, while 64% trust AI platforms for financial guidance. Against that backdrop, Mitrade’s principle is straightforward: AI should support research, not make trading decisions.

That principle shapes the latest model behind MitradeGPT, an AI research tool already on Mitrade’s platform outside the EU. The new AI model is now live in several regions Mitrade provides services for, with Australia planned for a later phase. Where available, MitradeGPT organises news research in one place: finding related coverage, sorting it into categories, grouping key developments, and extracting main viewpoints.

For traders, that means less repetitive research, less noise to sift through, and clearer market context.

"AI can process information at a remarkable speed, but it cannot replace human judgement," said Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU. "Its proper role is not to tell traders what to do, but to reduce information overload and make market context easier to understand. At Mitrade, we focus on providing clearer context and education so traders can question the information, weigh competing views and retain control over every decision."

Mitrade also recently received Global Business Review Magazine’s Most Trusted CFD Broker – Global 2026 and World Business Stars Magazine’s Best New CFD Broker LATAM 2026 and Most Reliable Broker Global 2026.

About Mitrade?

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 7M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia’s ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus’ CySEC (CIF438/23), UAE’s CMA (License No. 20200000397), Cayman Islands’ CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa’s FSCA (54842), and Mauritius’s FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.?

The platform provides 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with millisecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.?

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.?

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

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