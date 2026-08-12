ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 12 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
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|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|3.140
|12.54%
|DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.086
|-31.20%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|44.540
|9.30%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|13.770
|-14.31%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|78.970
|7.88%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|11.960
|-11.01%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.590
|7.38%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.135
|-6.90%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|6.040
|7.09%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|5.170
|-6.34%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.720
|5.95%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.340
|-5.99%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|4.100
|5.94%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|13.110
|-5.48%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.625
|5.93%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|25.010
|-4.47%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.700
|5.86%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|40.610
|-4.47%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.245
|5.51%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.350
|-4.47%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|2.340
|4.46%
|SMI – SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED
|0.545
|-4.39%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.880
|4.27%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.040
|-3.77%
|MAH – MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.020
|4.08%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.580
|-3.76%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.520
|3.75%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.320
|-3.73%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|20.660
|3.71%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.960
|-3.50%
|L1G – L1 GROUP LIMITED
|1.150
|3.60%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.640
|-3.41%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|6.640
|3.59%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.290
|-3.38%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.070
|3.46%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|23.700
|-3.15%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|19.180
|3.34%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|24.070
|-3.10%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.525
|3.04%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.540
|-3.01%
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