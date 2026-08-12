PR NewsWire | Aug 12 2026

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GIGOOMGAN, Australia, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, has signed a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Supply Agreement with Global Power Generation (GPG), the international renewable energy generation company of NATURGY Group, to supply a 421MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Fraser Coast project in Queensland, Australia.



HiTHIUM to Supply 421MWh Battery Energy Storage System for GPG’s Fraser Coast Project in Australia

Under the agreement, HiTHIUM will deliver 84 liquid-cooled battery energy storage system units, together with a comprehensive suite of services covering system design, manufacturing, factory acceptance testing (FAT), DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) delivery, commissioning, technical support and training. Leveraging its integrated, end-to-end delivery model, HiTHIUM provides comprehensive system integration services for utility-scale BESS projects, drawing on extensive experience in delivering large-scale energy storage deployments worldwide. This integrated approach supports customers throughout the entire project lifecycle—from engineering and system integration to commissioning and long-term technical support—and reinforces HiTHIUM’s position as a trusted partner for utility-scale energy storage projects. The agreement also marks HiTHIUM’s first utility-scale collaboration with GPG, laying the foundation for future cooperation as Australia’s battery storage market continues to expand alongside renewable energy deployment.

The Fraser Coast BESS is an AC-coupled energy storage project connected to the 33kV switchgear of an adjacent solar farm, allowing the system to charge from both the solar plant and the electricity grid. Featuring grid-forming capabilities, the system will provide energy arbitrage and Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS), supporting grid stability, improving operational flexibility, and facilitating higher penetration of renewable energy.

“Australia is a rapidly growing energy storage market, and we are proud to partner with GPG on the Fraser Coast BESS project,” a representative for HiTHIUM stated. “This project highlights how grid-forming battery storage can strengthen grid stability while supporting greater renewable energy integration and reflects HiTHIUM’s long-term commitment to the Australian market.”

Australia continues to experience rapid growth in utility-scale battery deployment as increasing renewable energy penetration drives demand for more flexible and resilient grid infrastructure. As grid-scale battery storage becomes an essential enabler of the country’s energy transition—providing energy shifting, frequency regulation and system stability services—the Fraser Coast BESS project further strengthens HiTHIUM’s position in one of the world’s most dynamic energy storage markets.

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