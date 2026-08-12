Treasure Chest: Orora

Treasure Chest | Aug 12 2026

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Orora.

By Danielle Ecuyer

RBC Capital

International beverage-packaging group Orora ((ORA)).

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