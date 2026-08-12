Treasure Chest: Orora

Treasure Chest | Aug 12 2026

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Orora.

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

RBC Capital

The subject:

International beverage-packaging group Orora ((ORA)).

Orora's Saverglass continues to suffer from soft demand

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