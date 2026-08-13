AeroXSpace Adventure Bali Marks Second Anniversary with ‘Move Beyond’ Campaign and Three New Innovation

PR NewsWire | Aug 13 2026

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DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – As AeroXSpace Adventure Bali marks its second anniversary on 16 August 2026, the indoor adventure destination enters a new chapter with Move Beyond, a movement encouraging families to become more active, challenge themselves and strengthen connections. The celebration also introduces three new additions: Mars Planetarium Birthday Room, its first merchandise store, and Aero, the official mascot and IP character.



AeroXSpace Adventure Bali offers an all-weather indoor family experience with active play and shared challenges, featuring a variety of attractions including climbing walls and obstacle courses.

Through Move Beyond, AeroXSpace aims to inspire families to reduce screen time, move together, and celebrate everyday acts of courage—from completing an obstacle to cheering one another on. The campaign reflects AeroXSpace’s belief that adventure is also about building confidence and meaningful moments.

"For us, the greatest achievements at AeroXSpace are not measured by how high someone climbs or how quickly they complete a challenge," said Prami Pratiwi, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of AeroXSpace Adventure Bali. "The true achievements happen when a child discovers confidence, overcomes a fear, or when a family tries something new together. That is the meaning of Move Beyond—moving beyond the limits we create for ourselves and discovering that we are capable of more than we imagine."

For international visitors, especially Australian families, AeroXSpace offers an all-weather indoor family experience beyond Bali’s traditional beaches and resorts, combining active play, shared challenges, and family moments.

Mars Planetarium Birthday Room transforms birthday parties into immersive outer space-themed adventures. Aero, AeroXSpace’s official mascot and IP character, is a brave explorer who loves trying new things. Aero will appear through meet-and-greets, interactive entertainment, and merchandise.

In September 2026, AeroXSpace will also open AeroXSpace Shop, its first merchandise store offering exclusive apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products, extending the family brand beyond the park.

Through Move Beyond, AeroXSpace Adventure Bali aims to grow beyond entertainment, encouraging movement, confidence, and closer family connections.

AeroXSpace Adventure Bali is open daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM on weekends. Tickets and birthday packages are available through www.aeroxspace.id.

About AeroXSpace Adventure Bali

AeroXSpace Adventure Bali is a 3,500-square-metre indoor adventure destination in South Denpasar, offering 26 active attractions for children, teenagers and adults. The park combines movement, play and adventure in a safe, all-weather environment.

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