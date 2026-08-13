ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-08-26

Daily Market Reports | Aug 13 2026

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.730 15.19% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 73.190 -7.32% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 3.520 12.10% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% ASX – ASX LIMITED 60.520 9.03% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.130 -6.77% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.145 7.41% ELS – ELSIGHT LIMITED 6.490 -5.67% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.230 6.70% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.205 -5.49% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.580 6.04% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.810 -5.10% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.860 5.33% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.910 -5.10% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 21.680 4.94% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.750 -4.80% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.770 4.91% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.090 4.65% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.960 -4.52% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 38.040 4.53% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% ELV – ELEVRA LITHIUM LIMITED 9.090 4.24% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.090 -3.69% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.020 4.02% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 3.840 -3.52% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.450 3.42% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.870 -3.38% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.810 3.28% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.460 -3.35% TCG – TURACO GOLD LIMITED 0.680 3.03% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.840 -3.20% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.280 2.88% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 3.670 -3.17% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.360 2.84% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.780 -3.11% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.560 2.81% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.120 -3.11% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 12.270 2.59% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.410 -3.01%

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