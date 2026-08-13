Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 13, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 1:04 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

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The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M ANZ AR1 BVS (2) C79 CBA CIP (2) CMM CPU DXI IAG MTM ORA TLS TWE

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.74

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

AIC Mines has released drill results from the Brumby Prospect, located 100km south of the Eloise copper mine in northwest Queensland. The Brumby prospect has not had the benefit of drilling since the mid-2000's, Moelis notes.

The results highlight exploration potential in the region. For AIC, the longer-term value add is building regional mineral inventory across its existing tenure, Moelis suggests. Although longer-dated, the company will look to secure feed optionality for the planned expansion at Eloise.

Buy and 77c target retained.

This report was published on August 13, 2026.

Target price is $0.77 Current Price is $0.74 Difference: $0.03

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.96.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.81.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $36.39

Jarden rates ((ANZ)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden maintains an Overweight rating for ANZ Bank with a $35.50 target price following the release of a third-quarter trading update showing unaudited cash net profit after tax of $1.9bn.

Upon initial assessment, net interest income rose 2% quarter-on-quarter, supported by 3% expansion in lending volumes alongside a 1 basis point margin expansion to 1.54%.

Management reiterated all strategic objectives remain on track, including integrating Suncorp Bank and increasing the FY26 gross cost savings target to $875m through organisational simplification.

Credit quality remained sound across the portfolio with bad debt charges falling 26% quarter-on-quarter and non-performing exposures holding flat at 0.55%.

The analyst expects superior asset quality performance should a broader credit cycle transpire, leaving estimates for full-year earnings per share unchanged.

This report was published on August 13, 2026.

Target price is $35.50 Current Price is $36.39 Difference: minus $0.89 (current price is over target) .

If ANZ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $35.02, suggesting downside of -6.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 167.00 cents and EPS of 250.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 246.3, implying annual growth of 24.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 166.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 169.00 cents and EPS of 270.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 249.3, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 171.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AR1 AUSTRAL RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.07

Shaw and Partners rates ((AR1)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners maintains a Buy rating for Austral Resources Australia with its target price decreased to $0.28 from $0.42 following the announcement of a binding Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Hammer Metals.

Hammer shareholders will receive 1.2903 Austral shares plus $0.007 per share from the demerger of Hammer's Western Australian gold assets, valuing the target entity at $80.7m and giving Hammer shareholders a 31.1% stake in the enlarged group post-completion.

A key strategic driver of the acquisition is securing Hammer's 39.2mt Kalman copper resource, located 60km from Austral's 3.0mtpa Rocklands flotation plant, providing a dedicated, long-duration regional feed source.

The analyst notes this eliminates reliance on complex or margin-dilutive third-party tolling arrangements while maximising long-term capacity utilisation across the Rocklands processing infrastructure.

The broker's estimates factor in dilution from the 1.199bn new ordinary shares required for the transaction, driving the reduction in target price.

This report was published on August 12, 2026.

Target price is $0.28 Current Price is $0.07 Difference: $0.21

If AR1 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 300% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY26:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.48.

Forecast for FY27:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three source