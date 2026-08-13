Bringing K-Aesthetics to Australia: PharmaResearch Showcases REJURAN® at Aesthetics 2026

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Following REJURAN®‘s TGA approval in 2023, the company hosted scientific sessions and a clinical masterclass for Australian healthcare professionals.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PharmaResearch, the biopharmaceutical company behind REJURAN®, recently participated in Aesthetics 2026, an international aesthetic medicine symposium held in Sydney, Australia. The company delivered scientific presentations and clinical education programs focused on its flagship polynucleotide (PN)-based skin booster.



Dr. Steven Liew. Photo courtesy of PharmaResearch

Aesthetics 2026 brings together dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic medicine professionals from across Australia to share clinical insights and discuss the latest advances in the field. Convened by internationally recognized plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Liew, the event has become a key forum for scientific exchange within Australia’s aesthetic medicine community.

During the event, Dr. Liew expressed strong interest in REJURAN’s growing body of clinical evidence and PharmaResearch’s structured education programs for healthcare professionals. The discussions also covered potential future collaboration in areas such as the development of scientific content tailored to the needs of Australian patients and local clinical practice, as well as training programs for local healthcare professionals. Building on these discussions, PharmaResearch plans to expand its scientific partnerships with global key opinion leaders and foster long-term relationships with Australia’s medical community.

PharmaResearch hosted scientific sessions on the clinical use of REJURAN, along with a dedicated REJURAN clinical masterclass. The sessions provided Australian healthcare professionals with case-based insights and clinical data, focusing on treatment planning and injection techniques tailored to individual patient needs and goals.

Leading Korean medical experts, including Dr. Nark-Kyoung Rho, director of Leaders Dermatology Clinic Cheongdam, and Dr. Ho Sung Choi, director of LIEUL Clinic Seoul, served as featured speakers. Drawing on cases from their own practices, they discussed individualized treatment strategies for skin barrier function, pigmentation and the periorbital area. They also shared practical guidance on applying REJURAN across a range of skin concerns and patient profiles, strengthening participants’ understanding of its clinical applications.

A dedicated K-Session featuring Korean medical experts also examined the latest developments in Korean aesthetic medicine and shared insights gained from clinical practice in Korea. Moving beyond a general product introduction, the session focused on real-world treatment planning and injection techniques, further expanding scientific exchange between healthcare professionals in Korea and Australia.

"This event demonstrated REJURAN’s growing presence in the global aesthetic medicine market, supported by its scientific foundation and clinical evidence," a PharmaResearch representative said. "We will continue to expand our scientific collaboration with global key opinion leaders and strengthen clinical education for Australian healthcare professionals."

REJURAN entered the Australian market in 2023 following its inclusion in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods as a Class III medical device. Since then, PharmaResearch has continued to provide clinical education and facilitate scientific exchange for Australian healthcare professionals, supporting the appropriate clinical use of REJURAN.

About PharmaResearch:

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for humanity through regenerative medicine. Its diverse portfolio includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and health supplements, all leveraging the core ingredients – DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN – which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do.

Learn more at https://pharmaresearch.com/en/

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