ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-08-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

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The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DTR – DATELINE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 33.33% SKG – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.160 -8.30%
SEK – SEEK LIMITED 15.180 9.13% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.210 -7.14%
BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 0.425 6.25% 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 3.640 -6.91%
TUA – TUAS LIMITED 2.220 6.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.730 -6.71%
XYZ – BLOCK INC 117.750 6.07% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.630 -6.07%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.360 5.57% SRL – SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED 17.630 -5.62%
WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 43.380 5.55% MI6 – MINERALS 260 LIMITED 0.740 -5.13%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 81.480 5.54% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.440 -5.13%
CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 30.100 5.47% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.500 -5.06%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.140 4.23% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.450 -4.96%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 135.770 3.90% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.290 -4.91%
LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.275 3.66% MEK – MEEKA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.150 3.45% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.400 -4.76%
SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 3.640 3.41% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.860 -4.62%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.730 3.32% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.130 -4.52%
SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 14.050 3.23% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.180 -4.33%
TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 33.820 3.20% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.155 -4.15%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 2.150 2.87% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.960 -4.12%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.370 2.43% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 70.190 -4.10%
TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.910 2.43% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.585 -4.10%

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