Hoymiles HiOne All-in-One Residential Storage System Receives CEC Approval, Bringing Smarter Energy Independence to Australian Homes

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SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hoymiles, a global leader of smart solar and storage solutions, announced that its HiOne All-in-One residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has received Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval, making HiOne ready for installations across Australia. With this listing, Hoymiles is taking an important step in strengthening its market presence in Australia while supporting growing demand for energy independence.



Hoymiles HiOne gains CEC approval

Meeting the demand for smarter residential energy storage

Australia’s high electricity costs and abundant solar resources are driving more homeowners to adopt rooftop solar and look for ways to make better use of the energy they generate. By adding battery storage, households can store excess solar power during the day and use it when electricity prices are higher, helping reduce their reliance on the grid and lower their electricity bills.

Government incentives at both the federal and state levels are further accelerating this trend by reducing the upfront investment required for residential energy storage. Together, strong solar potential, high electricity costs, and supportive policies are making battery storage an increasingly attractive option for Australian households.

Designed around real residential scenarios, HiOne introduces an integrated approach by combining the hybrid inverter, battery system, and intelligent energy management system into an all-in-one solution.

Key advantages include:

Fast installation: HiOne can be installed in as short as 15 minutes, significantly reducing deployment time and simplifying installation.

HiOne can be installed in as short as 15 minutes, significantly reducing deployment time and simplifying installation. Integrated and space-efficient design: HiOne takes up 20% less site room and 50% less wall space compared with conventional setups.

HiOne takes up 20% less site room and 50% less wall space compared with conventional setups. Flexible energy expansion: 8 kWh per battery module with a stackable design for flexible system configuration and expansion.

with a stackable design for flexible system configuration and expansion. Reliable backup and long-term performance: Provides 0ms backup switching with the HiBox gateway, while premium 314Ah battery cells, cell-level monitoring, and more than 8,000 life cycles ensure long-term performance.

Supporting Australia’s transition toward smarter energy homes

"CEC approval for HiOne is an important milestone as we expand our residential storage solutions in Australia" said Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles. "Building on our existing presence in the market, HiOne is designed to make home energy storage simpler to install and smarter to operate, helping households get more value from their solar systems."

With the CEC-approved HiOne All-in-One BESS, Hoymiles is strengthening its residential portfolio in Australia and supporting the growing demand for integrated solar and storage solutions.

HiOne

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