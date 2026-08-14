Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Aug 2026

Weekly Reports | 2:53 PM
This story features NZME LIMITED, and other companies.
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A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.
Republished with updated statistics for the Corporate Results Monitor.
For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.
The week that was in Australian finance:
-After a robust start to August, the Australian market lacked ongoing momentum, with four consecutive days of declines. The ASX200 index is down some -1.5% over the last five sessions.
-The S&P500 tracked to a new record high, as investors cheered the ongoing earnings season and the inflation prints.
-Back home, the rotation trade seemed to be back on, in part supported by either better or worse-than-expected earnings results.
-Notable takeaways, Utilities were the standout, rising 6%, with beats from both Origin Energy ((ORG)) and AGL Energy ((AGL)); both defied the lower wholesale electricity prices.
-Financials sagged, although market updates were mixed. Materials and Industrials fell, weighing on the index.
-Energy, Healthcare and Information Technology put in positive performances this week. Given the strong performance in CSL ((CSL)) and Cochlear ((COH)) shares into Tuesday’s FY26 results, it will be interesting to see if all the good news is baked in.
-The big economic news was the RBA meeting on Tuesday. The cash rate setting remained on hold, as expected. RBA Governor Bullock remained ‘hawkish’ at the press conference, as anticipated. The art of ‘jaw-boning’ is not forgotten, even if some of the economic forecasts had been downgraded.
-Next week can be described as a huge dump of results. Observable trends to date have shown some of the beaten-down disappointments have surprised to the upside. Turnaround stories, for now, seem to be working.
-On Friday, the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor has documented 57 results, with Beats at 36.8%, In Line results at 29.8% and Misses at 33.3%. For the latest updates, check out the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
-Looking to offshore markets, the memory trade is back and flying. After the travails of Situational Awareness, the momentum trade has shot back to life with a vengence, possibly taking the sheen off more value-orientated stocks and the Aussie market.
-As the August reporting season gathers momentum, stay abreast of what’s coming up with the FNArena calendar, https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/
Until then, the team at FNArena wishes you a great weekend.
Corporate news in the week that was:
- NZME ((NZM)) acquires Stuff’s Petone print equipment for up to $15m to lower costs and improve print profitability
- Connected Minerals ((CML)) completes the acquisition of Frontier and its 80% interest in Angola’s Bailundo project
- JBS and Indonesia’s Danantara agree to form a US$2.5bn joint venture incorporating JBS’s Australia and New Zealand businesses and targeting further regional protein investments
- NRMA appoints Greenhill Australia to sell its SIXT Australia car rental business
- AMD agrees to acquire Canadian AI chip startup Taalas to expand its data centre AI chip capabilities
- Frasers Group makes a 65c per share takeover approach for Accent Group ((AX1))
- Quadrant Private Equity acquires Stanley College and is targeting further education deals as part of a national expansion strategy
- FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) rejects Pacific Equity Partners’ $726m takeover bid but will open due diligence to potential bidders
- Macquarie Group ((MQG)) prepares to sell its Port of Newcastle stake for more than $1.5bn
- HSBC sells its $36bn Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone as it refocuses its local operations on corporate banking
- Rimfire Pacific Mining ((RIM)) raises $2.3m through a placement, including $580k from directors and management
- Atlassian shares surge 36% following strong FY26 results, with CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes planning a US$250m share purchase
- Resouro Strategic Metals ((RAU)) raises $1.86m in the first tranche of an upsized $2.5m private placement to advance the Tiros project
- Sharon AI expands into Singapore and New Zealand ahead of a potential ASX listing
- Theta Gold Mines ((TGM)) issues 32.8m shares to settle a historical loan
- Firmus raises US$2bn in an equity round led by Coatue and Nvidia to accelerate AI factory expansion across Australia and APAC
- Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) has entered a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire BetMakers Technology Group ((BET)) for around $276m
- oOh!media ((OML)) has agreed to an $898m takeover by I Squared Capital following a competitive bidding process
- Frasers Group is continuing its hostile takeover push for Accent Group ((AX1)), criticising the company’s disclosures and calling for chair Lawrence Myers to resign
- Three bidders are competing for Livingbridge’s $1bn-plus sale of Everlight
- Barrenjoey co-founder Guy Fowler is reportedly working on a potential Smartgroup ((SIQ)) bid for FleetPartners Group ((FPR))
- Barrenjoey is advancing talks to acquire New Zealand stockbroker Craigs as part of its trans-Tasman expansion
- Janus Henderson is considering a rival bid for Perpetual ((PPT)), potentially challenging EQT’s long-running takeover pursuit
- EQT has joined the bidding for Apax-owned Pickles, alongside Ritchie Brothers and Copart, with Blackstone also a potential bidder for the Australian auction house
- Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) has announced a $295m capital return through a special dividend and share buyback following the sale of its loan portfolio
- Privately owned defence supplier NIOA is considering an ASX IPO, with the company valued at around $1bn
- Regal-backed WIA Gold ((WIA)) is seeking $100m from institutional investors to fund development of its Kokoseb gold project
- Sunrise Energy Metals ((SRL)) has secured a conditional $566.38m, 25-year US government-backed loan for its Syerston scandium project and is planning a US stock exchange listing
- Elixir Energy ((EXR)) is seeking a $7m equity raising as prospects for its Taroom Trough gas project weaken
- Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) and GIC are partnering with Anthropic to establish and fund data centre platform Theseus Infrastructure
- Pemba Capital-backed Rennie has acquired Vysus’ grid-modelling business, expanding its energy infrastructure capabilities
- Hanwha has offered up to US$1.2bn for Austal ((ASB))’s US operations and has received approval to conduct due diligence
- Crescent Capital has joined the bidding for Healius ((HLS))-owned Agilex Biolabs
- Pacific Equity Partners has lifted its bid for FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) to $4 per share, matching Element’s competing offer
- Quadrant Private Equity has appointed Jarden to explore a $500m-$1bn sale of meal-delivery company My Muscle Chef
- Scales has joined the bidding for Washington H. Soul Pattinson ((SOL))’s Redland Fruit portfolio, alongside private equity and agricultural investors, with bids due within two weeks
- Macquarie Cloud Services, part of Macquarie Technology Group ((MAQ)), has signed a three-year $278m agreement with Microsoft to provide Azure services to customers
- Westcoast Renewable Energy is seeking $30m from family offices to help fund development of its Whaleback Ridge wind project in Tasmania
- DigitalBridge and Washington H. Soul Pattinson ((SOL))-backed Leading Edge Data Centres are seeking $80m in growth capital to expand Newcastle data centre operation
- Growthpoint Properties Australia ((GOZ)) agreed to sell its Woolworths Group ((WOW)) distribution centre at Perth Airport to Hesperia for $267.7m
- Japan’s Orix has joined the takeover contest for FleetPartners ((FPR)) with an $812m bid
- Sports Entertainment Group ((SEG)) agreed to acquire MediaWorks for NZ$130m, funded through cash, debt and a $35m equity raising
- Hilco Capital has put Cue Clothing and sister brand Veronika Maine up for sale, 16 months after acquiring the retailer
- A Morrison-led consortium has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Ausgrid’s Plus ES smart metering business for around $2.5bn
- Goldman Sachs will acquire Neos Investments for up to US$2.25bn, expanding its ETF business
- Canva shares were offered on the secondary market at a -29% discount amid investor concerns over the impact of AI
- Atmo Biosciences raised $12m at a reduced $25m valuation as the medtech targets growth opportunities linked to the GLP-1 market
- True North Copper ((TNC)) is preparing an equity raising of at least $15m, with Morgans Financial appointed to oversee the transaction
- EQT Infrastructure has offered $9.4bn to acquire Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)), with the board intending to recommend the $3.13 per share takeover
- FleetPartners ((FPR)) has granted SG Fleet ((SGF)), Element and Orix due diligence access
- EQT is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in Melbourne Storm, marking the private equity group’s entry into NRL club ownership
- Locality Planning Energy Holdings ((LPE)) has agreed to acquire 100% of PowerHub for up to $5.803m, expanding its embedded energy network into Tasmania and South Australia
- Eureka Group ((EGH)) will acquire Mandurah Coastal Holiday Park in WA for $18.4m
- Austco Healthcare ((AHC)) has completed its acquisition of South Australian reseller Medical Communications Systems for $2.24m upfront
- PSP Investments has hired Barrenjoey to assess a potential bid for Inghams Group ((ING))
- Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is considering a bid for Stack Infrastructure’s APAC data centres and has engaged UBS to assess the business
- Bell Potter expects a stronger pipeline of ASX IPOs, with a growing number of companies, including Winning Group, preparing to list after a slow start to 2026
- Li-FT Power ((LFT)) has completed a CA$23m bought deal public share offering to fund Renard care and maintenance costs and working capital
- WA Kaolin ((WAK)) has appointed voluntary administrators to pursue a recapitalisation or asset sale following financial difficulties
For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)
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CHARTS
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AGL - AGL ENERGY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ASB - AUSTAL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AX1 - ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BET - BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BOQ - BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CML - CONNECTED MINERALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: COH - COCHLEAR LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSL - CSL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EXR - ELIXIR ENERGY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FPR - FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GOZ - GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: HLS - HEALIUS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MAQ - MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MQG - MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NZM - NZME LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: OML - OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PPT - PERPETUAL LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RAU - RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIM - RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SEG - SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SIQ - SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SOL - WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SRL - SUNRISE ENERGY METALS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TAH - TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TGM - THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TNC - TRUE NORTH COPPER LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WIA - WIA GOLD LIMITED
For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WOW - WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED