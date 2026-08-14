Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Aug 2026

Weekly Reports | 2:53 PM

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This story features NZME LIMITED, and other companies.

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A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

Republished with updated statistics for the Corporate Results Monitor.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

-After a robust start to August, the Australian market lacked ongoing momentum, with four consecutive days of declines. The ASX200 index is down some -1.5% over the last five sessions.

-The S&P500 tracked to a new record high, as investors cheered the ongoing earnings season and the inflation prints.

-Back home, the rotation trade seemed to be back on, in part supported by either better or worse-than-expected earnings results.

-Notable takeaways, Utilities were the standout, rising 6%, with beats from both Origin Energy ((ORG)) and AGL Energy ((AGL)); both defied the lower wholesale electricity prices.

-Financials sagged, although market updates were mixed. Materials and Industrials fell, weighing on the index.

-Energy, Healthcare and Information Technology put in positive performances this week. Given the strong performance in CSL ((CSL)) and Cochlear ((COH)) shares into Tuesday’s FY26 results, it will be interesting to see if all the good news is baked in.

-The big economic news was the RBA meeting on Tuesday. The cash rate setting remained on hold, as expected. RBA Governor Bullock remained ‘hawkish’ at the press conference, as anticipated. The art of ‘jaw-boning’ is not forgotten, even if some of the economic forecasts had been downgraded.

-Next week can be described as a huge dump of results. Observable trends to date have shown some of the beaten-down disappointments have surprised to the upside. Turnaround stories, for now, seem to be working.

-On Friday, the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor has documented 57 results, with Beats at 36.8%, In Line results at 29.8% and Misses at 33.3%. For the latest updates, check out the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

-Looking to offshore markets, the memory trade is back and flying. After the travails of Situational Awareness, the momentum trade has shot back to life with a vengence, possibly taking the sheen off more value-orientated stocks and the Aussie market.

-As the August reporting season gathers momentum, stay abreast of what’s coming up with the FNArena calendar, https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Until then, the team at FNArena wishes you a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

NZME ((NZM)) acquires Stuff’s Petone print equipment for up to $15m to lower costs and improve print profitability

Connected Minerals ((CML)) completes the acquisition of Frontier and its 80% interest in Angola’s Bailundo project

JBS and Indonesia’s Danantara agree to form a US$2.5bn joint venture incorporating JBS’s Australia and New Zealand businesses and targeting further regional protein investments

NRMA appoints Greenhill Australia to sell its SIXT Australia car rental business

AMD agrees to acquire Canadian AI chip startup Taalas to expand its data centre AI chip capabilities

Frasers Group makes a 65c per share takeover approach for Accent Group ((AX1))

Quadrant Private Equity acquires Stanley College and is targeting further education deals as part of a national expansion strategy

FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) rejects Pacific Equity Partners’ $726m takeover bid but will open due diligence to potential bidders

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) prepares to sell its Port of Newcastle stake for more than $1.5bn

HSBC sells its $36bn Australian loan portfolio to Blackstone as it refocuses its local operations on corporate banking

Rimfire Pacific Mining ((RIM)) raises $2.3m through a placement, including $580k from directors and management

Atlassian shares surge 36% following strong FY26 results, with CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes planning a US$250m share purchase

Resouro Strategic Metals ((RAU)) raises $1.86m in the first tranche of an upsized $2.5m private placement to advance the Tiros project

Sharon AI expands into Singapore and New Zealand ahead of a potential ASX listing

Theta Gold Mines ((TGM)) issues 32.8m shares to settle a historical loan

Firmus raises US$2bn in an equity round led by Coatue and Nvidia to accelerate AI factory expansion across Australia and APAC

Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) has entered a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire BetMakers Technology Group ((BET)) for around $276m

oOh!media ((OML)) has agreed to an $898m takeover by I Squared Capital following a competitive bidding process

Frasers Group is continuing its hostile takeover push for Accent Group ((AX1)), criticising the company’s disclosures and calling for chair Lawrence Myers to resign

Three bidders are competing for Livingbridge’s $1bn-plus sale of Everlight

Barrenjoey co-founder Guy Fowler is reportedly working on a potential Smartgroup ((SIQ)) bid for FleetPartners Group ((FPR))

Barrenjoey is advancing talks to acquire New Zealand stockbroker Craigs as part of its trans-Tasman expansion

Janus Henderson is considering a rival bid for Perpetual ((PPT)), potentially challenging EQT’s long-running takeover pursuit

EQT has joined the bidding for Apax-owned Pickles, alongside Ritchie Brothers and Copart, with Blackstone also a potential bidder for the Australian auction house

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) has announced a $295m capital return through a special dividend and share buyback following the sale of its loan portfolio

Privately owned defence supplier NIOA is considering an ASX IPO, with the company valued at around $1bn

Regal-backed WIA Gold ((WIA)) is seeking $100m from institutional investors to fund development of its Kokoseb gold project

Sunrise Energy Metals ((SRL)) has secured a conditional $566.38m, 25-year US government-backed loan for its Syerston scandium project and is planning a US stock exchange listing

Elixir Energy ((EXR)) is seeking a $7m equity raising as prospects for its Taroom Trough gas project weaken

Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) and GIC are partnering with Anthropic to establish and fund data centre platform Theseus Infrastructure

Pemba Capital-backed Rennie has acquired Vysus’ grid-modelling business, expanding its energy infrastructure capabilities

Hanwha has offered up to US$1.2bn for Austal ((ASB))’s US operations and has received approval to conduct due diligence

Crescent Capital has joined the bidding for Healius ((HLS))-owned Agilex Biolabs

Pacific Equity Partners has lifted its bid for FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) to $4 per share, matching Element’s competing offer

Quadrant Private Equity has appointed Jarden to explore a $500m-$1bn sale of meal-delivery company My Muscle Chef

Scales has joined the bidding for Washington H. Soul Pattinson ((SOL))’s Redland Fruit portfolio, alongside private equity and agricultural investors, with bids due within two weeks

Macquarie Cloud Services, part of Macquarie Technology Group ((MAQ)), has signed a three-year $278m agreement with Microsoft to provide Azure services to customers

Westcoast Renewable Energy is seeking $30m from family offices to help fund development of its Whaleback Ridge wind project in Tasmania

DigitalBridge and Washington H. Soul Pattinson ((SOL))-backed Leading Edge Data Centres are seeking $80m in growth capital to expand Newcastle data centre operation

Growthpoint Properties Australia ((GOZ)) agreed to sell its Woolworths Group ((WOW)) distribution centre at Perth Airport to Hesperia for $267.7m

Japan’s Orix has joined the takeover contest for FleetPartners ((FPR)) with an $812m bid

Sports Entertainment Group ((SEG)) agreed to acquire MediaWorks for NZ$130m, funded through cash, debt and a $35m equity raising

Hilco Capital has put Cue Clothing and sister brand Veronika Maine up for sale, 16 months after acquiring the retailer

A Morrison-led consortium has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Ausgrid’s Plus ES smart metering business for around $2.5bn

Goldman Sachs will acquire Neos Investments for up to US$2.25bn, expanding its ETF business

Canva shares were offered on the secondary market at a -29% discount amid investor concerns over the impact of AI

Atmo Biosciences raised $12m at a reduced $25m valuation as the medtech targets growth opportunities linked to the GLP-1 market

True North Copper ((TNC)) is preparing an equity raising of at least $15m, with Morgans Financial appointed to oversee the transaction

EQT Infrastructure has offered $9.4bn to acquire Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)), with the board intending to recommend the $3.13 per share takeover

FleetPartners ((FPR)) has granted SG Fleet ((SGF)), Element and Orix due diligence access

EQT is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling stake in Melbourne Storm, marking the private equity group’s entry into NRL club ownership

Locality Planning Energy Holdings ((LPE)) has agreed to acquire 100% of PowerHub for up to $5.803m, expanding its embedded energy network into Tasmania and South Australia

Eureka Group ((EGH)) will acquire Mandurah Coastal Holiday Park in WA for $18.4m

Austco Healthcare ((AHC)) has completed its acquisition of South Australian reseller Medical Communications Systems for $2.24m upfront

PSP Investments has hired Barrenjoey to assess a potential bid for Inghams Group ((ING))

Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is considering a bid for Stack Infrastructure’s APAC data centres and has engaged UBS to assess the business

Bell Potter expects a stronger pipeline of ASX IPOs, with a growing number of companies, including Winning Group, preparing to list after a slow start to 2026

Li-FT Power ((LFT)) has completed a CA$23m bought deal public share offering to fund Renard care and maintenance costs and working capital

WA Kaolin ((WAK)) has appointed voluntary administrators to pursue a recapitalisation or asset sale following financial difficulties

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

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